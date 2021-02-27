Saluki Men's Basketball | Krutwig, Williamson lead Loyola past SIU in overtime

CHICAGO — For more than seven minutes, Lance Jones tried to will SIU's men's basketball team to its biggest win of the season Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard hit three 3-pointers, blew past Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy for another two, and converted in transition for another basket during a 13-2 run in the second half at Gentile Arena. His 3-pointer behind Anthony D'Avanzo's screen gave the Salukis their first lead of the game, 51-50.
"Everything just felt like it was going our way," said Jones, who delivered a career-high 30 points in SIU's 65-58 loss in overtime. "We were getting stops at the defensive end, we had good offensive movement. Our bigs were setting good screens, getting me open, and I was just letting it go and attacking downhill. Everything, it felt natural. It didn't feel forced or anything."
Jones hit 11 of 17 from the field in 43 minutes, sinking 5 of 8 behind the arc and 3 of 6 at the free-throw line. He was fouled attempting a 3-point shot in the final minute, made the first two free throws to tie the game, but missed the third after a Loyola timeout.
Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson missed a desperation 3-pointer at the horn, and the two teams went to overtime with the Missouri Valley Conference championship on the line. Loyola (21-4, 16-2 MVC), ranked 21st in the country by The Associated Press and 22nd in the coaches poll, led by just two in the extra session two minutes in, but held the Salukis (11-13, 5-13) without a point the rest of the way. Jones missed a 3-pointer with 1:05 to go that might have tied the game, and Cameron Krutwig's offensive putback with 11 seconds to go pushed Loyola's lead to five.
Krutwig, a candidate for the league's Player of the Year Award, put up 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in what could have been his last home game. Williamson, the winningest player in Loyola history with Krutwig, delivered 13 points, five boards and five of the Ramblers' 10 steals to help win another championship.
Bradley's win over Drake gave Loyola the No. 1 seed at next week's MVC Tournament in St. Louis. The Bulldogs (24-3, 15-3) finished second. The Ramblers will play either the Salukis or Braves Friday at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Center in the tournament quarterfinals.
Without Marcus Domask for the 14th straight game, SIU came inches from another conference series split. The Salukis lost the first game, but won the second, in four consecutive weekends before losing both in Chicago.
"Give credit to Loyola. They made big plays down the stretch, and that's what championship teams do," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I'm extremely proud of our guys. I love coaching this group. They battled, for 48 hours, against one of the best teams in the country, and didn't back down at all. We never played our best basketball, but we kept fighting."
Anthony D'Avanzo scored 16 points before fouling out. The rest of the team combined for 12 points in the loss. The Salukis committed 20 turnovers, two more than Friday, and allowed nine very big second-chance points after Loyola grabbed 10 offensive boards.
Jones' 30 points eclipsed his previous career-high of 28 set at Missouri State during his freshman season. Even though his team fell short, Jones is excited to see what awaits his club in St. Louis.
"I like where we are, and I like where we're going," he said. "We have some confidence that we've built up, and we're gonna take that going into the tournament and use it."
