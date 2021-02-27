Saluki Men's Basketball | Krutwig, Williamson lead Loyola past SIU in overtime

CHICAGO — For more than seven minutes, Lance Jones tried to will SIU's men's basketball team to its biggest win of the season Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard hit three 3-pointers, blew past Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy for another two, and converted in transition for another basket during a 13-2 run in the second half at Gentile Arena. His 3-pointer behind Anthony D'Avanzo's screen gave the Salukis their first lead of the game, 51-50.

"Everything just felt like it was going our way," said Jones, who delivered a career-high 30 points in SIU's 65-58 loss in overtime. "We were getting stops at the defensive end, we had good offensive movement. Our bigs were setting good screens, getting me open, and I was just letting it go and attacking downhill. Everything, it felt natural. It didn't feel forced or anything."

Jones hit 11 of 17 from the field in 43 minutes, sinking 5 of 8 behind the arc and 3 of 6 at the free-throw line. He was fouled attempting a 3-point shot in the final minute, made the first two free throws to tie the game, but missed the third after a Loyola timeout.