Saluki Men's Basketball | Loyola blows out SIU at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — A big uphill climb began with a double-digit deficit for SIU's men's basketball team Friday.
In the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals without its two best players due to injury, forward Marcus Domask and guard Lance Jones, the Salukis missed its first six shots and turned it over twice to start at the Enterprise Center. Loyola, which got knocked out as the second seed last year, jumped on top 10-0 after Jacob Hutson's bucket over Kyler Filewich. The Ramblers led by 13 at the break, held SIU to one field goal in the first six minutes of the second half, and rolled to a 73-49 victory.
"We didn't hit timely shots, especially at the beginning when we had some pretty good looks," SIU guard Trent Brown said. "Sometimes shots just don't fall. It's never fun that way, but, have to just give credit to them. They were calling out our actions. They were really well-prepared."
Loyola (22-4), ranked 20th in The Associated Press poll and 22nd in the coaches list, advanced to meet either Indiana State or Evansville in Saturday's 12:05 p.m. semifinal. Hutson scored a team-high 13 points, Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris had 11 each, and MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig scored eight points and added a team-high six rebounds in just 21 minutes. Ten different Ramblers scored in their push to erase the sting of last season's opening-game loss to Valparaiso as the second seed.
The top seed at the MVC Tournament moved to 42-1 after Loyola's win. The only blemish was when eighth-seeded Drake knocked off top-seeded Northern Iowa, in the first of what turned out to be the craziest Arch Madness in history. The Ramblers wanted none of that Friday.
The Salukis closed an 12-14 season after defeating Bradley Thursday night in their first MVC Tournament game. Graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo scored a game-high 18 points for SIU. Freshman point guard Dalton Banks, who started for the injured Jones, had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Jones, SIU's leading scorer during Valley play after Domask never returned from a left foot injury, hurt his left ankle early Thursday night against Bradley. X-rays taken at the Enterprise Center were negative.
Jones was listed as a game-time decision early Friday morning but watched the game on a scooter with his left foot elevated. Which was so 2020-21 for a Saluki squad that lost its possible starting 5 man, J.D. Muila, to a torn meniscus before the season and had only two players on the court Friday that had even seen the place in person in a Saluki uniform, Brown and third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele.
"The way the guys have responded this year shows that they're winners. It shows that they want to do what it takes," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I think, sometimes, with young teams, they don't exactly know how to do it, they don't know what it takes quite yet, but they're learning, and I think a lot of our guys got tons of experience this year. In terms of moving toward the future, that's the kind of program we want. We want to be playing on Sundays in St. Louis. We're building toward a championship program. We gotta keep improving."
Williamson got the Ramblers on the board with a short jumper, Aher Uguak converted a driving layup, and Krutwig made a short hook shot.
D'Avanzo got SIU on the board with a short hook shot at the 14:34 mark. D'Avanzo added two 3-pointers during a 7-4 run that got the Salukis back into the game, and they went into the locker room down 35-22. He made 5 of 7 from the field in the first half, including 2 of 3 behind the 3-point arc, the Salukis' only triples of the opening 20 minutes.
Williamson had eight points in the first half and Krutwig had another eight. Hutson had seven off the bench in the first half for Loyola, which converted 13 of 28 from the field (46.4%).
SIU could return its entire roster next season, due to an NCAA rule that allowed everyone in Division I basketball to retain a year of eligibility for the 2021-22 season. The Salukis signed three prominent high school players in its 2021 class, forward Troy D'Amico from Niles Notre Dame, Mundelein High School center Scottie Ebube and Iron Mountain (Michigan) High School guard Foster Wonders. With their core returning, and the addition of Muila, SIU couldn't wait for next year's tournament.
"You get the first taste of victory here in this arena, and all you want to do is get more," said Brown, the only SIU player to start all 26 games this season. "You crave more, and I know our team is extremely confident no matter what. We definitely will be re-loaded and rebooting. All we want to do is get to that Sunday, and we will be there."
