Saluki Men's Basketball | Loyola blows out SIU at MVC Tournament

The top seed at the MVC Tournament moved to 42-1 after Loyola's win. The only blemish was when eighth-seeded Drake knocked off top-seeded Northern Iowa, in the first of what turned out to be the craziest Arch Madness in history. The Ramblers wanted none of that Friday.

The Salukis closed an 12-14 season after defeating Bradley Thursday night in their first MVC Tournament game. Graduate forward Anthony D'Avanzo scored a game-high 18 points for SIU. Freshman point guard Dalton Banks, who started for the injured Jones, had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Jones, SIU's leading scorer during Valley play after Domask never returned from a left foot injury, hurt his left ankle early Thursday night against Bradley. X-rays taken at the Enterprise Center were negative.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones was listed as a game-time decision early Friday morning but watched the game on a scooter with his left foot elevated. Which was so 2020-21 for a Saluki squad that lost its possible starting 5 man, J.D. Muila, to a torn meniscus before the season and had only two players on the court Friday that had even seen the place in person in a Saluki uniform, Brown and third-year sophomore forward Sekou Dembele.