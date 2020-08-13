Saluki Men's Basketball | Scout gives SIU's 2021 class high marks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins changed the tone of the program last season, finishing fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference after getting picked last in the preseason poll.

The Salukis, with 10 newcomers, led the league in scoring defense and gave MVC Tournament champion Bradley its closest game of the event in the quarterfinals. Mullins' squad did it with five freshmen/redshirt freshmen and a new tradition of winners. Three of SIU's freshmen/redshirt freshman had won at least one state championship in high school, and three others led their prep teams to the state Final Four or the championship game (Lance Jones, Harwin Francois and Ronnie Suggs). Freshman guard Marcus Domask, SIU's leading scorer (13.6 points per game), second-leading rebounder (5.2 per game), top 3-point shooter, and top free-throw shooter, was named Valley newcomer and freshman of the year.

Mullins can't comment on his 2021 commitments until they sign a national letter of intent in November, but Scott Burgess, the senior scouting director for Prep Hoops Illinois (prephoops.com/illinois), believes SIU's class may make a big impact. Two of the Salukis' three recruits for the 2021 class are from the Prairie State, with the third, 6-foot-5 guard Foster Wonders, a Mr. Basketball candidate in Michigan this winter.