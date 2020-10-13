Saluki men's golf finishes 8th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

JONESBORO, Ark. — The SIU men's golf program took eighth out of 10 teams at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate on Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club.

Arkansas State ran away with the tournament title at 50-under par, 34 shots better than runner-up Texas State.

The Salukis finished the 54-hole tournament with a score of 898 (+34). Southern began the day in 10th place but managed to creep its way up two spots in the team standings after firing a 289 in the final round. Missouri Valley Conference foe Missouri State finished the tournament in sixth after shooting 292 on the second day of the tournament.

Tom Cleaton led the Salukis in the individual standings after finishing tied for 20th. Cleaton climbed 11 spots by shooting a team-best mark of 71 (+6) in the final round. Freshman Justin Wingerter carded 73 on the final 18 holes to move up six spots and tie with Riley Klingelberg for 33rd. Klingelberg fell nine spots after firing 80 on the final round (+11).

Junior Matthis Besard shot 72 on the final day to finish 13-over par and climbed a team-best 13 spots en route to tying for 39th. Josh Mackin and Birgir Magnusson tied for 53rd (+19).

Team Scores

1. Arkansas State – (269-273-272) = 814 (-50)