Saluki men's golf in 10th place at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

JONESBORO, Ark. — The SIU men's golf program finished the opening two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in 10th place Monday.

The host, Arkansas State, leads the 10-team field at the RidgePoint Country Club by 23 strokes heading into Tuesday's final round.

The Salukis shot 33-over par (306-303=609) on the day. Fellow Missouri Valley Conference opponent Missouri State (303-300=603) ended the day tied for seventh with Houston Baptist and Stephen F. Austin.

Sophomore Riley Klingelberg (+3) led the Salukis in the individual standings. The Murrieta, California native shot rounds of 73 and 74 to finish the day tied for 21st out of 63 golfers. The next closet Saluki was junior Tom Cleaton (+7), who closed out Day 1 tied for 31st with three other golfers after firing off rounds of 75 and 76.

Freshman Justin Wingerter (+10) tied for 39th after shooting 154 (79-75) through the first two rounds, while Matthis Besard (+13, T52) and Josh Mackin (+16, 58th) rounded out the Salukis in the top 60. Birgir Magnusson (+18) closed out the day at 61st overall after shooting off rounds of 80 and 82.

Team Scores

1. Arkansas State - R1: 269, R2: 273 = 542 Total (-34)