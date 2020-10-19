Saluki men's golf in 13th place after 2 rounds in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The SIU men's golf program is in 13th place through the first two rounds of the Little Rock Invitational at the Chenal Country Club.

Arkansas State leads the 14-team field after finishing the day 23-under par. The host, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, trails the first-place Red Wolves by six strokes.

The Salukis finished the day 17-over par for a total score of 593 (294-299). Southern finished ahead of fellow Missouri Valley Conference opponent Missouri State, who closed out the day 28-over par (604) and in last place of the field. In the individual standings, freshman Justin Wingerter led the Salukis after recording rounds of 69 and 72 for a total of 141 to close out the day 3-under par. The Olathe, Kansas, native is tied for 13th heading into Tuesday's finale.

Tom Cleaton was the next closest Saluki, as the junior finished the day 5-over par and tied for 50th after carding rounds of 74 and 75 (149). Birgir Magnusson finished only one stroke behind Cleaton (150) with rounds of 74 and 76. Josh Mackin tied 69th after shooting 153 (77-76) through the first two rounds, while junior Matthis Besard (+11) closed out the day at 80th overall after shooting 155 (77-78). Making his season debut, Markus Wilhelmsen (+20) shot rounds of 78 and 84 (162) to finish the day at 85th overall.

SIU is scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. Tuesday in a shotgun start for the final round. Live scoring of the final round can be found at Golfstat.

