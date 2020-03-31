Saluki men's golf team was in Louisiana when season ended

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What was the next step for the team after the season was canceled?

It started as a mixture. We had some international guys that wanted to remain over here because the coronavirus was hitting their country worse than ours at the time. They just wanted to stay over here and practice and attempt to have some normalcy in a sense. There were some talks about international travel once things started to get worse in the U.S. I think it rattled some of our players and their families about traveling back home. Most of our guys have ended up going back home after talks with their families.

I believe we will end up with two guys in Carbondale for the foreseeable future. They decided to just ride it out here. With social distancing and how the virus was progressing here, it made sense for the majority of our athletes to go back home to their families. Nobody knows what is happening, so I am glad they could all make their own decision, whether it was going back to their families or staying here. We have been in constant contact with guys still here to make sure they are taken care of and so forth.

Was your team starting to gain momentum when the coronavirus hit?