Saluki Open House brings fans one step closer to the season

CARBONDALE — Rodney Laningham missed the Saluki basketball teams, but he also missed his seatmates at the Banterra Center.

Rodney and Lynda Laningham, longtime season-ticket holders a few rows above the pep band because they kind of enjoy their antics during the game, got to know the people they couldn't sit next to last season. SIU, like so many others around the country, was forced to limit attendance in 2020-21 to just players' and staff's family members. The Laninghams hope this year is different when they drive over from Marion.

"We just missed being here, and the fans, and just the community atmosphere," Rodney Laningham said. "It's a social thing at Southern Illinois, we sit by the same group of people year after year. You get to know their families, and how they're getting along."

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan, men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins and women's basketball coach Cindy Stein welcomed back a few hundred fans to the Banterra Center concourse Tuesday night. Every seat was taken when the program began at 5 p.m., and a lot of the attendees were still mingling around with the staff and players an hour later.

Laningham was excited to see what Mullins and the men's team, in particular, could deliver in the staff's third season together.