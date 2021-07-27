Saluki Open House brings fans one step closer to the season

CARBONDALE — Rodney Laningham missed the Saluki basketball teams, but he also missed his seatmates at the Banterra Center.
Rodney and Lynda Laningham, longtime season-ticket holders a few rows above the pep band because they kind of enjoy their antics during the game, got to know the people they couldn't sit next to last season. SIU, like so many others around the country, was forced to limit attendance in 2020-21 to just players' and staff's family members. The Laninghams hope this year is different when they drive over from Marion.
"We just missed being here, and the fans, and just the community atmosphere," Rodney Laningham said. "It's a social thing at Southern Illinois, we sit by the same group of people year after year. You get to know their families, and how they're getting along."
SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan, men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins and women's basketball coach Cindy Stein welcomed back a few hundred fans to the Banterra Center concourse Tuesday night. Every seat was taken when the program began at 5 p.m., and a lot of the attendees were still mingling around with the staff and players an hour later.
Laningham was excited to see what Mullins and the men's team, in particular, could deliver in the staff's third season together.
"His enthusiasm, it's contagious. I think his players like to play for him," he said. "I think they appreciate it here, and they know what they're going through, he's done it."
Robert and Melissa Jensen of Carbondale also came by after following the team through ESPN3, ESPN+, and the Saluki Radio Network last season. Melissa won twice, catching up with the Salukis in person and walking out with one of the event's biggest giveaways, a signed, framed poster from NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award runner-up Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers.
After football season starts, the longtime season-ticket holders look forward to their first home game at the Banterra Center.
"We just love it," Melissa Jensen said. "I don't know what else to tell you."
Jarnigan hopes the beginning of basketball season brings another celebration.
"We've been talking for over a year, and one of our hopes, and our goals during COVID was to get this community back together, and for the Salukis to be that unifier for this community that we all needed," Jarnigan said. "We've started to be able to see some gatherings again, and to have this big group here tonight, is just awesome. It's a goal achieved for us, so let's keep it going."
