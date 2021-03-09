Saluki pitcher Harness named MVC pitcher of the week again

CARBONDALE — SIU pitcher Sarah Harness has been named the Missouri Valley Conference pitcher of the week for the second straight week, the league announced Tuesday.

Harness went 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA in 17 1/3 innings to help the Salukis go 5-0 at the Saluki Invitational and improve to 14-0 on the season. Harness allowed just three earned runs, held batters to a .215 batting average and posted a terrific 22:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Harness went the distance in SIU's 7-3 win over Northern Kentucky, as she allowed two earned runs while striking out seven. The sophomore from Bowling Green, Missouri, entered Southern's game against Creighton with two outs in the first and allowed just one earned run on six hits to earn the win in relief. She was again dominant in relief in SIU's 6-2 win over UIC, as she threw four no-hit innings while striking out six.

Harness leads the league in wins (6) and ranks third in strikeouts (53).

The Salukis are back in action next weekend at UAB's Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. Southern will take on Ball State, UAB and Samford during the three-day event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0