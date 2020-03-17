Saluki recruits' seasons ended very differently

CARBONDALE — The first week of March, SIU men's basketball recruit Eric Butler helped his team rally for the Class 2A state championship in Florida. In the second week, Dalton Banks had his squad headed on the same path before concerns about the coronavirus shut the Wisconsin playoffs down four games from the state tournament.
Two of the Salukis' biggest building blocks for the 2020-21 season ended their seasons very differently this year. Butler, a first team all-state guard (this year's all-state honors won't come out until April) on the state runner-up last season, scored all 12 of his points against Jacksonville Impact Christian Academy in the fourth quarter. Butler made 8 of 15 from the field to help Orlando Christian win the 2A title, 58-44, in a game it trailed 34-33 going into the final stanza.
"At first, I was kind of slow in the beginning and trying to find my teammates, but I felt like when the fourth quarter hit, I had to contribute to something or it was going to end up like last year," Butler said. "I had all 12 points in that one fourth quarter, and I had a big 3 to put us up."
Butler, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, helped the Warriors finish off a 29-2 season. He averaged six points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game for a loaded squad, according to MaxPreps.com, but also learned things you couldn't see in the box score.
"I felt like I really became a leader more than last year," Butler said. "I feel like I was more a leader and more talkative to the players and the coaching staff. I learned that I could be a leader now."
Butler, who could improve SIU's athleticism right away this winter, will help the Salukis in other ways, too, according to coach Bryan Mullins.
"He knows how to play, too. He can pass, shoot and dribble. He's got great size, wingspan, length, so, defensively, I really think he's going to help us, as well," Mullins said. "And then just having another ballhandler, creator on the court, someone who can come off ball-screens, someone who can drive closeouts. He, obviously, won a state championship this year and finished second last year. He's played on some good teams and they've all won."
Banks, a senior point guard at Eau Claire North High School, is up for the same player of the year award that Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Marcus Domask won last season. A first team all-state pick by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, he averaged 24.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game during the regular season for the Division 1 regional champions.
"It was a really fun season. We started off hot, won our first couple games in a row, and then we hit a little bit of a rough patch toward the middle of the season," Banks said. "We kind of got together and just talked, and asked ourselves how we wanted to end this season. Our last game, we had about a week to prepare, and we really fought hard that week, and one of the things I'm going to remember the most about this season is how we handled that adversity."
Eau Claire North was 17-8 when the season was called off.
SIU could return its last two starting point guards, sophomore Lance Jones and fifth-year senior Aaron Cook, if both return this winter. Cook, the Salukis' leading scorer this season in his six games, broke his right (shooting) hand at Murray State and never returned. He is expected to apply for a medical redshirt, and if it's approved, could return for a fifth year or go elsewhere as a possible graduate transfer. Jones started 26 of 32 games as a true freshman and finished the season as the team's fifth-leading scorer (9.3 points per game). He had never played point guard before this past season.
Banks could be another true point guard with Cook.
"Dalton's got a great feel," said Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard at SIU in the late 2000s. "I think he's an unselfish player. He's all about the team and all about winnin', so I think he's going to be great for the team, vocally, as well."
The Salukis (16-16, 10-8 MVC) could return two starters, Domask and Jones, as well as four others from their top-nine rotation. Mullins has one more scholarship left for 2020-21 if Cook returns.
