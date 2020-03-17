Saluki recruits' seasons ended very differently

Butler, who could improve SIU's athleticism right away this winter, will help the Salukis in other ways, too, according to coach Bryan Mullins.

"He knows how to play, too. He can pass, shoot and dribble. He's got great size, wingspan, length, so, defensively, I really think he's going to help us, as well," Mullins said. "And then just having another ballhandler, creator on the court, someone who can come off ball-screens, someone who can drive closeouts. He, obviously, won a state championship this year and finished second last year. He's played on some good teams and they've all won."

Banks, a senior point guard at Eau Claire North High School, is up for the same player of the year award that Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Marcus Domask won last season. A first team all-state pick by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, he averaged 24.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game during the regular season for the Division 1 regional champions.