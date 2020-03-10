Saluki signee Banks named first team all-state in Wisconsin

CARBONDALE — Dalton Banks, a senior guard at Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) High School that has signed with SIU's men's basketball team, was named Division 1 first team all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

A two-time Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year, Banks averaged 24.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the regional champions. Banks joined Patrick Baldwin Jr. of Sussex Hamilton, Carter Gilmore of Arrowhead and Max Klesmit of Neenah on the all-state first team.

Banks and Eric Butler, a senior guard at Orlando Christian Prep School in Florida, signed with the Salukis for the 2020-21 season. Butler helped Orlando Christian win the Class 2A state championship over the weekend with 12 points in the title game.

SIU could return two starters, plus senior point guard Aaron Cook, next season. Cook broke his right (shooting) hand at Murray State in the sixth game of the season and never returned. He plans on applying for a medical redshirt, and would receive a fifth year of eligibility if the NCAA approves it. The Salukis finished 16-16 in coach Bryan Mullins' first season.

— Todd Hefferman

