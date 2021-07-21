Saluki Soccer adds 10 for upcoming season

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer program announced the signing of 10 players earlier this month for the upcoming season. The Salukis return 22 from its second season in 2020-21.

"Obviously anytime you're talking about the signing class there's an air of excitement because you know you are in a position where you're trying to help your program," coach Grant Williams said. "We couldn't recruit in-person for 15 months so that certainly presented some challenges for our staff. The recruiting shifted more to video which really slowed the process down, but presented us with opportunities to look at some kids that we necessarily weren't initially looking at. But it has worked out for everybody, it's worked out for our program and the ten young ladies that are getting ready to come join us. It's worked out for those players in finding a place that's going to invest in them and being able to play at the highest level so we're all very excited about that."

The Saluki women's soccer program continues to span the country with their recruiting efforts. The incoming class is represented from as far west as California, to as far east as New York. The 10 incoming signees are also evenly split between incoming freshmen and transfers. According to Williams, this was something that was done by design to help better his club.