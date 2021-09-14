Saluki soccer coach placed on administrative leave

CARBONDALE — Grant Williams, the man SIU picked to build its first women's soccer team in October of 2018, has been placed on administrative leave and will not coach the team Friday night against Missouri State.
Assistant coach Taylor Brittingham will fill in for Williams in his absence, according to a statement from SIU communications executive director Kim Rendfeld on Tuesday. Rendfeld did not answer questions from The Southern Illinoisan about why Williams was put on leave.
The Southern reached out to Williams on Tuesday night. In a text he said he was not at liberty to comment on the situation at this time but hoped Saluki fans supported the team Friday night in its conference opener.
Brittingham joined SIU in August after serving as a graduate assistant at Division II Missouri Southern State last year. A former goalkeeper, she played one year at NAIA Campbellsville (Kentucky) University and transferred to South Carolina State, where she played in 14 matches with 25 saves.
Williams was hired by then-acting athletic director Jerry Kill and put the first women's soccer program in history together for the 2019 season. An assistant for 13 years before getting the head coaching job at SIU, Williams spent the last six of those 13 at Evansville. He has coached 47 all-conference players throughout his career, as well as four CoSIDA academic All-Americans. Evansville won two Missouri Valley Conference championships during his tenure there and reached the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
SIU, made almost entirely of freshmen, won its first-ever match, an exhibition against Tennessee Tech, 2-1, and won its official opener 2-0 Aug. 23, 2019, over Division II Illinois-Springfield. Freshman forward Madison Bennion went into the history books with the Salukis' first soccer goal in the 10th minute. Kathryn Creedon had the assist, and SIU went on to finish 5-10-2 with two Division I wins.
The Salukis beat Belmont 1-0 and Morehead State 2-1 in overtime. The program wasn't able to build on it in its next two seasons.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, SIU went 0-6-3 overall and 0-5-3 in its first MVC season. The Salukis scored one goal all season, in the finale at Missouri State (4-1 loss). This season, SIU is 0-6-1 heading into Friday night's match against Missouri State (3-2-3).
Prior to Evansville, Williams coached three years at Eastern Illinois and four at his alma mater, Western Kentucky. The Panthers had 10 all-conference players and a pair of academic All-Americans during his tenure. The Hilltoppers were 40-13-7 during Williams' tenure, with 13 all-conference players, one Player of the Year Award winner and one academic All-American. WKU won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title in 2007.
Williams earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from WKU in 2004 and a master's degree in public administration at Evansville in 2016.
