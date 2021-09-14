Saluki soccer coach placed on administrative leave

CARBONDALE — Grant Williams, the man SIU picked to build its first women's soccer team in October of 2018, has been placed on administrative leave and will not coach the team Friday night against Missouri State.

Assistant coach Taylor Brittingham will fill in for Williams in his absence, according to a statement from SIU communications executive director Kim Rendfeld on Tuesday. Rendfeld did not answer questions from The Southern Illinoisan about why Williams was put on leave.

The Southern reached out to Williams on Tuesday night. In a text he said he was not at liberty to comment on the situation at this time but hoped Saluki fans supported the team Friday night in its conference opener.

Brittingham joined SIU in August after serving as a graduate assistant at Division II Missouri Southern State last year. A former goalkeeper, she played one year at NAIA Campbellsville (Kentucky) University and transferred to South Carolina State, where she played in 14 matches with 25 saves.