Saluki Soccer hosts SEMO in exhibition

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's soccer team will host the first athletic event of the season for the department Wednesday, albeit one that doesn't count.
The Salukis host Southeast Missouri State in an exhibition at 6 p.m. Admission is free for the public at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex, and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. It will be the first of three exhibitions on the schedule for SIU before it officially opens its third season ever at UT-Martin Aug. 19. SIU went 0-6-3 overall and 0-5-3 in its first Missouri Valley Conference schedule last season. The Salukis had three scoreless ties during league play.
SEMO went 7-4-1 last season, playing only Ohio Valley Conference matches. The Redhawks beat top-seeded Murray State at the conference tournament, but fell 2-1 to SIU-Edwardsville in the title match. SEMO and SIU played an exhibition last season, with the Redhawks winning 2-1. SEMO opened its preseason schedule this year with a 1-1 tie against Western Illinois Sunday.
SIU returns 21 players and all but one starter. Junior goalkeeper Maddy Alaluf had 35 saves and was part of three shutouts. Her .729 saves percentage was sixth-best in the Valley. Her 4.38 saves per game was the fourth-best mark in the league. Junior Kaitlin DuCharme scored the team's only goal of the entire season at Missouri State. Her 19 shots ranked sixth-best in the league. The Salukis also return their first all-conference pick in program history, junior forward Emma Spotak, who was a second team All-Valley selection.