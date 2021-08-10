Saluki Soccer hosts SEMO in exhibition

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's soccer team will host the first athletic event of the season for the department Wednesday, albeit one that doesn't count.

The Salukis host Southeast Missouri State in an exhibition at 6 p.m. Admission is free for the public at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex, and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. It will be the first of three exhibitions on the schedule for SIU before it officially opens its third season ever at UT-Martin Aug. 19. SIU went 0-6-3 overall and 0-5-3 in its first Missouri Valley Conference schedule last season. The Salukis had three scoreless ties during league play.

SEMO went 7-4-1 last season, playing only Ohio Valley Conference matches. The Redhawks beat top-seeded Murray State at the conference tournament, but fell 2-1 to SIU-Edwardsville in the title match. SEMO and SIU played an exhibition last season, with the Redhawks winning 2-1. SEMO opened its preseason schedule this year with a 1-1 tie against Western Illinois Sunday.