Saluki Soccer opens season at UT-Martin

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer team opens its third season Thursday night at UT-Martin.

The Salukis secured a 1-1 draw at Belmont in its final exhibition match of the season Sunday evening. Sophomore McKensey Bunch headed in a pass from sophomore Ashlyn Henrie in the 76th minute. Freshman goalkeeper Ary Lougher played all 90 minutes for SIU and had five saves.

SIU has 21 players back from last season's 0-6-3 squad that went 0-5-3 in its first Missouri Valley Conference schedule. The Salukis scored only one goal all season, at Missouri State in the season finale, but only lost one starter. Junior keeper Maddy Alaluf finished sixth in the Valley in saves percentage (.729) with 35 stops in eight matches. She allowed 1.70 goals against per match and had three shutouts. Junior forward Emma Spotak, the first all-conference honoree in program history last season, was a second team pick after scoring the only assist for SIU. Spotak had 10 shots in nine matches, four of them on goal.

Junior Kaitlin DuCharme, who scored SIU's only goal in 2020-21 at Missouri State, led the team with 19 shots. Nine of her shots were on goal.

Thursday's match at UT-Martin is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is scheduled to air on ESPN+.