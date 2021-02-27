Saluki soccer team opens MVC play against Valparaiso

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's soccer team hosts Valparaiso Sunday in its first Missouri Valley Conference game.

The Brown and Gold (1-1-1) enter the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex with a win over Chicago State (2-1), a draw against Northern Iowa and a loss to DePaul (2-1). Four of the league's weekly award winners went to Valpo players in the season's opening two weeks. Freshman forward Kelsie James earned MVC freshman of the week twice after scoring two goals.

The Salukis (0-1) lost their only match this season 4-0 to Western Kentucky. With all 21 field players seeing the field, sophomore Maddy Alaluf started her first game of her career in front of the net and brought in a save. California native Nicole Raventos took the second half in goal for the Salukis, recording the most time cumulatively and achieving five saves. Defender Kathryn Creedon earned three shots on the Lady Hilltoppers, two on goal.

Live stats for the 1 p.m. match will be available at SIUSalukis.com. SIU is at Indiana State March 5 in its next match.

— Saluki Media Services

