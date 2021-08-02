Saluki Soccer to play 8 home matches, 11 on road in 2021

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer program will play eight home matches and 11 on the road in 2021, the Salukis announced.
The first three contests will be exhibitions, as they prepare for regular-season play Aug. 19 at UT-Martin. The Salukis will host Southeast Missouri State and Illinois-Chicago for the first two exhibitions, followed by a road trip to Belmont. Highlighting the nonconference opponents for the Salukis will be a matchup with Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 2.
"When that official schedule announcement comes out, you know that the season is upon you and there's a level of excitement about that," coach Grant Williams said in a statement. "The schedule is always tricky, you try to find balance between home and away. We've got some returns from 2019, so I think that's going to be a good measure of how we looked two years ago versus what are we going to look like in 2021. A few new opponents as well, Ohio Valley teams are always going to be something that's a staple in our schedule due to proximity and the level of competition they're going to provide us. Those will be a good fit, along with the regional rivals in SEMO and SIU-Edwardsville. We are certainly going to be challenged by taking on the reigning SEC champion in Vanderbilt."
SIU's first home regular-season match is Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. against Kansas City. The Salukis open their second season in the Missouri Valley Conference at home against Missouri State Sept. 17. SIU will also host Drake (Oct. 9), Loyola (Oct. 17) and Indiana State (Oct. 28) during conference play.
"Although we weren't brand new, playing conference play and Valley teams for the first time was something we hadn't done so there was a steep learning curve with that," Williams said. "We will be better prepared from just having played in the spring. To know what the level of play is like, to know what the environment is like, to know what is on the line. I think our kids will take that opportunity when it comes and take the next step forward in our program."
SIU's first exhibition match is scheduled for Aug. 11 against SEMO. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Lew Hartzog Track & Field Complex.