Saluki Soccer to play 8 home matches, 11 on road in 2021

The first three contests will be exhibitions, as they prepare for regular-season play Aug. 19 at UT-Martin. The Salukis will host Southeast Missouri State and Illinois-Chicago for the first two exhibitions, followed by a road trip to Belmont. Highlighting the nonconference opponents for the Salukis will be a matchup with Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 2.

"When that official schedule announcement comes out, you know that the season is upon you and there's a level of excitement about that," coach Grant Williams said in a statement. "The schedule is always tricky, you try to find balance between home and away. We've got some returns from 2019, so I think that's going to be a good measure of how we looked two years ago versus what are we going to look like in 2021. A few new opponents as well, Ohio Valley teams are always going to be something that's a staple in our schedule due to proximity and the level of competition they're going to provide us. Those will be a good fit, along with the regional rivals in SEMO and SIU-Edwardsville. We are certainly going to be challenged by taking on the reigning SEC champion in Vanderbilt."