Saluki Softball adds 5 players for 2022 season

Alexis Rudd / Pitcher/DP / Greenwood, Ind.

Alexis Rudd is coming off of a sophomore season at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, in which she helped the Trojans to a 28-3 record and won the school's first state title since 2015. Rudd hit .376 with 11 doubles and 16 RBI. She also started six games in the circle and went 5-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 43 strikeouts. As a freshman, Rudd helped the Trojans to a 30-2 record and a semi-state championship round appearance.

Rudd plays summer ball for Indiana Magic Gold, who are coached by her father, James. Rudd was travel ball teammates with fellow class of 2025 signee Addi Baker, and the two combined to help the Indiana Magic Gold take third at the prestigious Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals in both 2017 and 2019. Rudd will be the second member of her family to play Division I softball as her older sister, Jordyn, is currently a junior on Northwestern's softball team.

"Alexis will give us that power in the lineup that we are always looking to bring in each recruiting class," Blaylock said. "She can pitch and will likely be in our DH spot a lot. We were so excited to get her on board. She is Addi's club teammate and it will be great to see them together here at SIU."

Chloe Scroggins / OF/2B / Danvers