Saluki softball adds game at Saint Louis
032521-spt-siu-sb-06.jpg

SIU Sidney Sikes (2) puts the ball in play in the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against Missouri State at Charlotte West Stadium on Wednesday in Carbondale. Missouri State took the first game 4-0.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU softball team added a game at Saint Louis University for Thursday, the Salukis announced Wednesday.

First pitch between the Salukis (29-9) and Billikens (15-22) is scheduled for 3 p.m. in St. Louis. SIU beat Saint Louis 6-2 in Carbondale earlier this season and is 48-4 lifetime against the Billikens. SIU has won four straight games and five of the last six in the series.

Saint Louis was picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Senior infielder Sadie Wise, the Atlantic 10 player of the week this week, leads the conference in hitting (.438) and ranks second in slugging percentage (.719) and hits (28). Wise went 9 for 14 in the Billikens' four-game sweep of St. Bonaventure, with a pair of three-hit games and one two-hit game. 

SIU currently has the highest RPI in the Missouri Valley Conference at 39. Illinois State (47), Northern Iowa (71) and Missouri State (86) are also in the top 100. 

— Saluki Media Services

