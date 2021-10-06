Saluki Softball finishes second in NFCA academics

The Salukis' 3.806 GPA was the highest ever for the team in the 20 times it has been honored by the NFCA for their academics. It was the 11th time since 2001 that SIU finished in the top-five nationally. The Salukis also finished second in 2007, 2011 and 2019. SIU has finished in the top-10% nationally ever year under coach Kerri Blaylock since the NFCA began recognizing teams for their academics in 2001.

SIU had a banner year both on the field and in the classroom in 2020-21. On the field, the Salukis won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship with a 2-0 win over Northern Iowa on May 17. It marked the third conference tournament title in program history for the Salukis and the second in the last five years. SIU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in school history. In the classroom, the Salukis were equally as impressive. All 19 Salukis from the 2021 squad earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Jenny Jansen was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and was joined by Maddy Vermejan, Katelyn Massa and Sarah Harness on the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team.