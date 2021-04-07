Saluki softball fundraiser set for April 30 at West Stadium

The event, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m., will include dinner catered by Crystal's Catering in Herrin. The cost is $20, with proceeds from the dinner and silent auction benefiting Saluki Softball.

To RSVP to the event, please print and fill out the form and return to coach Kerri Blaylock at the address provided on the form. If you have any questions, please contact coach Blaylock at mook@siu.edu.