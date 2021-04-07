 Skip to main content
Saluki softball fundraiser set for April 30 at West Stadium
Saluki softball fundraiser set for April 30 at West Stadium

SIU Sidney Sikes (2) puts the ball in play in the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against Missouri State at Charlotte West Stadium on Wednesday in Carbondale. Missouri State took the first game 4-0.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU softball team will hold its annual fundraising dinner Friday, April 30, at Charlotte West Stadium.

The event, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m., will include dinner catered by Crystal's Catering in Herrin. The cost is $20, with proceeds from the dinner and silent auction benefiting Saluki Softball.

To RSVP to the event, please print and fill out the form and return to coach Kerri Blaylock at the address provided on the form. If you have any questions, please contact coach Blaylock at mook@siu.edu.

— Saluki Media Services

