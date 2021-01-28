Saluki softball to open 2021 at Southern Mississippi

"We started to change the schedule in April to eliminate trips where we would need to fly," Blaylock said. "We were originally planning to fly to both Texas and North Carolina. We decided instead to go with places we could drive to. It's been an easy adjustment for us because the opponents we were scheduled to play at our away tournaments aren't opting out- it's been more our home tournaments that need adjusted. Other than that, scheduling has gone rather smoothy."

The 2021 season begins on Feb. 12 with the Southern Mississippi Tournament, where Southern will join Southern Mississippi, North Dakota, Northern Illinois and Murray State for the three-day tournament. The Salukis will return to Mississippi the following weekend, when they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take part in the Mississippi State Tournament. SIU will take on the hosts, the Bulldogs, as well as Merrimack and Stephen F. Austin.

The Salukis will then return home to host the Coach B Classic on Feb. 26-28. Southern will welcome DePaul, Ball State, Saint Louis and Austin Peay for the three-day event. The second home tournament for Southern will take place March 5-7 and will include games against Saint Louis, UIC, Creighton and Northern Kentucky. The following weekend on March 12-14, Southern will again head south to the UAB Tournament in Birmingham, where they will tangle with Ball State, UAB and Samford.