Saluki swimming and diving team announce 2020 recruiting class

CARBONDALE — Second-year SIU swimming and diving coach Geoff Hanson announced the addition of 35 student-athletes for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
The Salukis added 29 freshmen and six transfers from 13 different states and six different countries. The class includes 15 men and 20 women. Two of those college transfers are from Hanson's former school, NAIA Colorado Mesa.
"I am extremely pleased to announce our Saluki Swimming & Diving fall 2020 incoming class," Hanson said in a news release. "With 22 seniors going into the 2019-20 season, we knew it was imperative that we work hard to bring in a large and talented class to keep the program moving forward. I'm very proud of my staff and my team for all of their work in doing just that and signing 35 new Salukis from all over the country, as well as several from abroad. This incoming class has a lot of top-end talent who will compete for individual conference titles and NCAA Championship invitations in their first season at SIU."
Juniors Zander Minano and Abbey Desmet followed Hanson from Colorado Mesa. Minano won a conference title in the 50-yard freestyle as a freshman and was a CSCAA honorable mention scholar All-American last season after helping the Mavs set school records in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. Desmet had three top-10 finishes at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship as a freshman and was a 15-time state qualifier at Eisenhower High School in Michigan.
Terry Yang is the other transfer from the 2020 men's class besides Minano. The sophomore from Chandler, Arizona, competed in 10 meets as a freshman at UC Santa Barbara last year. An accomplished long-distance swimmer, Yang won the 400 free at the Arizona Long Course Senior Open Championships with a time of 4 minutes, 7.67 seconds. He won the Arizona state title in the 200 free his senior year, finished second in the 500 free, and helped Chandler High School's team to a third-place finish in the 400 free relay and fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Will Chavez, an incoming freshman from Littleton, Colorado, also won a state championship in high school. Chavez helped Mullen High School win the 400 free relay title as a sophomore and was ranked the No. 6 senior swimmer in Colorado by CollegeSwimming.com's recruit rankings.
Gustav Persson joins the men's team all the way from Helsingborg, Sweden. Persson won the 200 breaststroke at the 2017 Nordic Swimming Championships in 2:13.97 and represented his home country the last two years. He was one of 16 athletes chosen to represent Sweden at the 2018 European Junior Championships and competed in three events at the 2019 FINA World Championships, taking 13th in the 200 breast.
"Along with those individuals, we have tremendous depth and many who we know will develop into impact swimmers and divers during their careers," Hanson said. "This is really a special group who fits our team character and chemistry, and will uphold our tradition of academic excellence as well. We can't wait to get everyone to campus and build on the past year's success. Go Dawgs!"
Anna Stephan, a sophomore from Eastern Michigan, and Imogen Watson, a senior from Nevada, join the women's team for the upcoming season. Stephan competed in 10 meets during her freshman campaign. She tallied six top-10 finishes during the season and competed in three events at the Mid-American Conference Championship. Watson, an Australian, won a silver medal in the 100 backstroke at the Australian Age Championships, which are that country's junior championships. She also won a bronze medal at the 2014 championship and was a two-time all-conference honoree for the Wolf Pack as part of their 200 medley relay team.
Ally Brown, the only diver in the 2020 class, hails from Brighton, Colorado, and the Denver School of the Arts. Brown earned all-state honors in three of her four seasons for Horizon High School in the 1-meter diving competition. She finished second in the state as a senior with 487.40 points, 10.5 short of the title, and finished fourth her sophomore and junior seasons.
Freshman Gaby Jenkins is one of the class's most accomplished swimmers, winning seven state championships at Central High School in Arkansas. Jenkins won her first individual state title in the 100 fly last season, finished second in the 100 back, and helped her team to a second-place finish in the 400 free relay. A 16-time state qualifier, she never finished worse than fourth.
Fernanda Sanchez and Miroslava Zaborska are coming a long way to join the Saluki women's team. Sanchez, from Mexico, represented her country at the 2020 UANA Swimming Cup in six events and qualified in the 1,500 free at the World Youth Championships in Budapest last year. Zaborska, who is from Slovakia, represented her country at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina. She later took fourth in the 200 breast at the FINA Swimming World Cup. Zaborska was the Slovakian junior female Swimmer of the Year in 2017 after she finished in the top five in the 50 and 200 breast at the FINA Swimming World Cup. She originally committed to East Carolina, but the Pirates shuttered their program in May.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!