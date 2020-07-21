Saluki swimming and diving team announce 2020 recruiting class

Anna Stephan, a sophomore from Eastern Michigan, and Imogen Watson, a senior from Nevada, join the women's team for the upcoming season. Stephan competed in 10 meets during her freshman campaign. She tallied six top-10 finishes during the season and competed in three events at the Mid-American Conference Championship. Watson, an Australian, won a silver medal in the 100 backstroke at the Australian Age Championships, which are that country's junior championships. She also won a bronze medal at the 2014 championship and was a two-time all-conference honoree for the Wolf Pack as part of their 200 medley relay team.

Ally Brown, the only diver in the 2020 class, hails from Brighton, Colorado, and the Denver School of the Arts. Brown earned all-state honors in three of her four seasons for Horizon High School in the 1-meter diving competition. She finished second in the state as a senior with 487.40 points, 10.5 short of the title, and finished fourth her sophomore and junior seasons.

Freshman Gaby Jenkins is one of the class's most accomplished swimmers, winning seven state championships at Central High School in Arkansas. Jenkins won her first individual state title in the 100 fly last season, finished second in the 100 back, and helped her team to a second-place finish in the 400 free relay. A 16-time state qualifier, she never finished worse than fourth.

Fernanda Sanchez and Miroslava Zaborska are coming a long way to join the Saluki women's team. Sanchez, from Mexico, represented her country at the 2020 UANA Swimming Cup in six events and qualified in the 1,500 free at the World Youth Championships in Budapest last year. Zaborska, who is from Slovakia, represented her country at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina. She later took fourth in the 200 breast at the FINA Swimming World Cup. Zaborska was the Slovakian junior female Swimmer of the Year in 2017 after she finished in the top five in the 50 and 200 breast at the FINA Swimming World Cup. She originally committed to East Carolina, but the Pirates shuttered their program in May.

