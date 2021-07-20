Saluki swimming and diving to host 5 meets in 2021-22

CARBONDALE — The SIU swimming and diving program has announced the 2021-2022 schedule for the men's 66th and women's 42nd seasons.

The Salukis will have five regular-season home meets, the most since the 2018-2019 season, and will also host the 2022 Men's Mid-American Conference Championships at Shea Natatorium.

"I love racing at home," SIU coach Geoff Hanson said. "We hope to have a lot of friends and family in the stands and have the stands full again."

After starting action at the CSCAA Open Water Championships in Lawrence, Kansas, the Salukis will have their first meet of the year at rival Missouri State. The two-day meet will be in Springfield, Missouri, and begin on Oct. 1.

SIU will then host three meets through the rest of October, including Oct. 8 against McKendree, Oct. 9 against Missouri, and Oct. 29 against both Illinois and Illinois State.

"It's really exciting to have Mizzou and Illinois, Power 5 programs, coming to our campus to race on our turf," Hanson said.

In the final meet for the 2021 calendar year, the Salukis will host the A3 Performance Invitational. Participating in the Invitational will be squads from Bellarmine, Eastern Illinois, Evansville and Valparaiso.