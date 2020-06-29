Saluki trio named All-American scholars by WGCA

Coming into the 2019-20 season with the team's best stroke average, Kerr had 11 rounds in the 70s through 16 rounds this year. Erica finished tied for 18th at the MVC Fall Preview, her best finish of the season, and posted a 3.68 GPA. A radio & television major, McGiles finished the season with 14 rounds in 70s, had her best finish at the MVC Fall Preview where she tied for third place, and posted a 3.86 GPA. Bundy, also a radio & television major, had her low round of the season (69) at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, when she tied for 16th place. Rose shot five rounds in the 70s this year and posted a 3.86 GPA.