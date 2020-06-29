Saluki trio named All-American scholars by WGCA
Saluki trio named All-American scholars by WGCA

SIU's Emilyee McGiles competes at the Missouri Valley Conference championship in April of 2019. 

CARBONDALE — SIU golfers Erica Kerr, Emilyee McGiles, and Rose Bundy were named 2019-20 All-American scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) on Monday.

They are among 1,401 women's collegiate golfers to win the honor, which requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.

Coming into the 2019-20 season with the team's best stroke average, Kerr had 11 rounds in the 70s through 16 rounds this year. Erica finished tied for 18th at the MVC Fall Preview, her best finish of the season, and posted a 3.68 GPA. A radio & television major, McGiles finished the season with 14 rounds in 70s, had her best finish at the MVC Fall Preview where she tied for third place, and posted a 3.86 GPA. Bundy, also a radio & television major, had her low round of the season (69) at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, when she tied for 16th place. Rose shot five rounds in the 70s this year and posted a 3.86 GPA.

The Women's Golf Coaches Association is a non-profit organization representing women's collegiate golf coaches. It represents over 650 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

