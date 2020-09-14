Saluki Unity sponsoring charity run/walk at Campus Lake

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Saluki Unity, a student-athlete led organization that focuses on diversity issues, announced it is sponsoring a Saluki Unity Run/Walk on Saturday at 9 a.m. on campus to raise money for a local charity.

The event will be hosted by the Saluki Football program and is intended to raise awareness for social injustice and systemic racism. All donations will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois.

"It is a call to put our words into action and make a difference in our local community," said ZeVeyon Furcron, a senior on the football team and a member of the Saluki Unity group. "We know Saluki Athletics can be a driving force behind positive change in our community — to show love, kindness and have a heart of empathy no matter the color of your skin."

To participate in the run/walk, simply arrive at the south parking lot of the Banterra Center between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Groups of 50 will be sectioned off, socially distanced from each other, throughout the parking lot. Campus police will block off the road around Campus Lake to set up a 2.23 mile course that begins at King Tut's tomb and ends back at the front of Saluki Stadium.