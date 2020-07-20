Saluki Volleyball adds 4 to 2020 recruiting class

Allen is still a lot better off now than this time last year, he said, when he was just putting together his first staff at SIU.

"It's not like anybody has it any different than we do," Allen said. "We're gonna put it together. That's what we get paid to do. People ask us 'How are you going to handle it?' We're gonna handle it as well as we can. Nothing that goes on this year is going to be ideal."

Allen and his staff signed six players last November and added four more earlier this month. Three of his 10 new players are outside hitters.

Freshmen Peyton Plant (Littleton, Colorado), Margherita Giani (Maissana, Italy), Nsia Gittens (Nashville, Tennessee) and Harrisburg native Bryleigh Buchanan joined the Salukis this month. Plant is SIU's only other setter on this year's roster besides senior Rachel Maguire, who set a school record with 13 triple-doubles last year. Giani, the first Saluki volleyball player from Italy, won a U16 national championship as a middle hitter for Orago Volley.