Saluki Volleyball adds setter, utility hitter for 2021

"Anna comes from a great club program that has a history of training some of the best setters in the country," Allen said. "Sports Performance is a highly disciplined club that has proven its ability to prepare players to go on to compete at the highest level of collegiate volleyball. We are more than pleased with how Anna has been prepared. Technically she is going to be a very sound setter. Her volleyball IQ is above average and she comes from a volleyball family. It is great that she is able to come to SIU and continue her family's legacy and follow in her mother's footsteps. We're excited about how competitive and disciplined she is."