Saluki volleyball beats Valparaiso in five sets

CARBONDALE — Hannah Becker had 17 kills and Imani Hartfield had 14 to lead SIU's volleyball team to its first Missouri Valley Conference match of the year Sunday at Valparaiso.

Emma Baalman and Taylor Morgan added 12 kills each, and the Salukis (2-5, 1-4 MVC) had 25 blocks in a 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13 win over the Brown and Gold (2-4, 1-4). Morgan had SIU's only solo block, but six other players had at least one block assist. Rachel Maguire had 59 assists and Katy Kluge had 24 digs.

Jaclyn Bulmahn had 23 kills and Jillie Grant had 22 for Valpo. Victoria Bulmahn had 62 assists.

SIU and Valpo close out their two-match series Monday night at 4 p.m. That match is scheduled to air on ESPN3.

— Todd Hefferman

