Saluki Volleyball delays practice with later start

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Conference recently announced that the non-conference portion of the 2020 fall season for cross country, soccer and volleyball has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIU volleyball team, which returns 10 letterwinners from last season's squad that led the nation in total digs and knocked off three NCAA Tournament teams on its way to a 14-18 record, are awaiting details as to if, when and where its season will get underway. Second-year head coach Ed Allen sat down with Saluki Athletics to discuss his reaction to the cancellation, how it affects the 2020 season and some of the challenges ahead for his program.
The conference announced that the non-conference portion of our schedule has been wiped out. What was your reaction to hearing that news?
With how much travel is involved in non-conference play, it would have been really risky to try and play. It's a difficult time right now. As we move forward with the conference schedule, my biggest concern is that we play a season that isn't as satisfying, not only for our student-athletes, but for institutions that are spending money on a shortened season. It is a tough challenge that administrators have at this point. How much do we want to risk to be able to play? I don't mean risk as in just our student-athletes getting COVID, but I mean risk as far as the financial climate within athletics.
How did the girls take it when they heard about the non-conference season being canceled?
Obviously, they were disappointed because it was 14 matches that they wouldn't get to play. But I think more than anything else, they are just happy that we might have the potential to play some of our matches. It's been a long time since they've been able to even be a part of an organized practice.
How does the canceled non-conference season affect the timing of your season? As far as when our girls come back to campus, start practice, etc.?
We've delayed the start of practice as well as their arrival on campus. It's an intelligent move to bring people back when classes start, given the nature of things. As crazy as it seems, it resembles what it was like in athletics 30 years ago when student-athletes showed up to campus right around the time that school started. Administrators and presidents are attempting to do what is best for all of those involved and we will be happy getting whatever we get. If they ultimately decide to move or cancel the season, we would obviously prefer that they will move the season to the spring so that we can salvage a full season.
What hurdles do you anticipate still needing to clear to get back to playing?
Student-athletes that are currently on campus and training have to remain in good health. The athletes that are coming onto campus also need to be healthy. Once we can create a bubble to live within, we will need everyone to be disciplined enough to follow protocol as well as being selfless in some of their decisions socially that will allow us to move through a season productively. I think teams and individuals who are disciplined in situations like this increase their odds to be successful. As a coach, all I'm looking to do is improve our percentages.
With 10 newcomers this season setup is by no means ideal. How do you get the newcomers up to speed so that they contribute during the shortened season? Do you depend on the returners more?
We're going to get a month to practice before we play. That's more than enough time to get them up to speed. We will likely conduct separate meetings and some separate practices with our newcomers to be able to give them the attention that they need. I'm excited that this is an unusual year and that it's chaotic. People who have somewhat of a level-head and can navigate through the chaos have advantages while those that can't are losing their minds.
With jumping right into conference play, can it be understated how much each match will matter this season?
I don't think they will matter any more than they always did. If a match is scheduled, we're there to win it. I don't find it any more significant that we will jump right into conference season, I will just be happy that we are playing.
