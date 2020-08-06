Saluki Volleyball delays practice with later start

How did the girls take it when they heard about the non-conference season being canceled?

Obviously, they were disappointed because it was 14 matches that they wouldn't get to play. But I think more than anything else, they are just happy that we might have the potential to play some of our matches. It's been a long time since they've been able to even be a part of an organized practice.

How does the canceled non-conference season affect the timing of your season? As far as when our girls come back to campus, start practice, etc.?

We've delayed the start of practice as well as their arrival on campus. It's an intelligent move to bring people back when classes start, given the nature of things. As crazy as it seems, it resembles what it was like in athletics 30 years ago when student-athletes showed up to campus right around the time that school started. Administrators and presidents are attempting to do what is best for all of those involved and we will be happy getting whatever we get. If they ultimately decide to move or cancel the season, we would obviously prefer that they will move the season to the spring so that we can salvage a full season.

What hurdles do you anticipate still needing to clear to get back to playing?