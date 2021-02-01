Saluki Volleyball heads to Missouri State for rematch

The Lady Bears (5-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference) beat the Salukis (1-2, 0-1) in five sets Saturday at Davies Gym. The two travel partners in the Valley are playing a home-and-home series this season. The match is scheduled to air on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

MSU leads the all-time series against SIU 58-21. Fifteen of the Salukis' 21 wins have come on their homecourt. SIU hasn't won at MSU since Sept. 26, 2016, when it rallied to win 3-2.

Steve McRoberts is MSU's new coach, after he was appointed prior to the 2020-21 season. He and SIU coach Ed Allen have a unique connection. Prior to the 2011 season, Allen left Tulsa to take over Alabama's program. McRoberts inherited Allen's Tulsa squad that went 31-3, including 20-0 in Conference USA play. That team reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2010. The following season, Tulsa won 28 matches and advanced, again, to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. McRoberts followed Allen into the Southeastern Conference when he took over Ole Miss in 2014.