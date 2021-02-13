Saluki volleyball heads to Valpo in search of first MVC win

CARBONDALE — The SIU volleyball team heads to Valparaiso in search of its first conference victory of the season.

The Salukis (1-5, 0-4 Missouri Valley Conference) hasn't ever won at Valparaiso (2-3, 1-3), but will get two shots at a historic win over the Brown and Gold beginning Sunday. The two square off at 3 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday. Both matches are scheduled to air on ESPN3.

Valparaiso comes off back-to-back losses to Missouri State. SIU dropped back-to-back matches at home to Loyola, 3-0.

Valpo, which dropped its Crusaders nickname earlier this week, has won five straight against the Salukis after taking a 3-2 win in November 2019.

SIU hopes to continue its success in the middle at Valpo. Middle hitters Imani Hartfield and Emma Baalman are ranked first and second in the Valley in hitting percentage, respectively, at .339 and .336. Hartfield hit a career-best .583 with eight kills on 12 swings against Missouri State Jan. 30. She followed with a career-high 14 kills against the Lady Bears Feb. 2.

Hartman and Baalman lead SIU in blocks, with 18 and 14, respectively.

SIU hasn't won since beating Memphis in five sets Jan. 23 in its second match of the season.

