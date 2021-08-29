Saluki volleyball team sweeps Mississippi Valley State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Southern Illinois University volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Mississippi Valley State (25-21, 25-8, 25-13) to post their first win of the 2021 season Saturday on the final day of the Southern Miss Classic.

The Salukis trailed just twice in the entire match, as they trailed briefly in the first and third sets. SIU hit .344 as a team, which was its highest hitting percentage in a match since Aug. 31, 2018. The Salukis used a balanced attack to post their first win of the 2021 season, as Southern had four attackers record at least six kills. SIU served aggressively to the tune of eight aces, of which five came from Nataly Garcia.

Tatum Tornatta hit a career-best .632, as she put down 12 kills on 19 swings with no errors. Garcia tallied eight kills, seven digs and five aces while Imani Hartfield hit .600 with seven kills to just one error. Southern's other middle, Margherita Giani, hit .545 with six kills and two aces.

Anna Jaworkski handled the setting duties for the Salukis (1-2) and dished out 37 assists to go along with four digs and two kills. Katy Kluge added a team-best 14 digs to lead Southern's defensive efforts.