Saluki women add home game Saturday against Austin Peay

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team will go for its first win of the season a bit earlier than expected.

Days after losing its Friday home game against Saint Louis because of some COVID-19 issues with the Billikens, the Salukis (0-1) announced on Thursday they had added a home game against Austin Peay on Saturday to go along with the Tuesday road trip to UT Martin. Saturday's game against the Governors (2-0) will not have fans and is scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m. It will mark the seventh meeting between the two schools and the first since 2014.

It will also give SIU a first look at what back-to-back games might look like ahead of the Missouri Valley Conference season that begins Jan. 1, 2021. The league schedule will give the Salukis Friday/Saturday doubleheaders in both home and away series, beginning Jan. 1 and 2 at home against Evansville. SIU scheduled Austin Peay Saturday at 3 p.m. and Southeast Missouri State (1-2) Sunday at 2 p.m.

SIU hasn't played since falling at home to Eastern Michigan, 65-52, back on Nov. 25.