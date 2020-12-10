 Skip to main content
Saluki women add home game Saturday against Austin Peay
SIU guard Makenzie Silvey (12) goes to the basket past Eastern Michigan forward Ce'Nara Skanes (21) during the in the fourth quarter at the Banterra Center in Carbondale. The Salukis lost 65-52.

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team will go for its first win of the season a bit earlier than expected.

Days after losing its Friday home game against Saint Louis because of some COVID-19 issues with the Billikens, the Salukis (0-1) announced on Thursday they had added a home game against Austin Peay on Saturday to go along with the Tuesday road trip to UT Martin. Saturday's game against the Governors (2-0) will not have fans and is scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m. It will mark the seventh meeting between the two schools and the first since 2014.

It will also give SIU a first look at what back-to-back games might look like ahead of the Missouri Valley Conference season that begins Jan. 1, 2021. The league schedule will give the Salukis Friday/Saturday doubleheaders in both home and away series, beginning Jan. 1 and 2 at home against Evansville. SIU scheduled Austin Peay Saturday at 3 p.m. and Southeast Missouri State (1-2) Sunday at 2 p.m.

SIU hasn't played since falling at home to Eastern Michigan, 65-52, back on Nov. 25. 

