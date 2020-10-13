Saluki women picked 6th in MVC preseason poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team was picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.
The Salukis return nine players, including two starters, from last season's team that finished 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the MVC (seventh place). Senior guard Makenzie Silvey, a two-time all-conference honoree, returns after leading the team in scoring (14.8 points per game last season), minutes (31 per game) and 3-pointers (60 of 173). Senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (10 ppg., 7.6 rpg.) started all 29 games last season and led the team in blocks, with 21. She enters her final collegiate season 85 points short of 1,000.
With five seniors and two juniors, this year's squad will be one of the oldest in coach Cindy Stein's eight seasons. Junior forward Janell Douvier, one of five newcomers on this year's team, averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at Pratt (Kansas) Community College last season. Carterville High School all-state pick Jeniah Thompson is one of four freshmen.
Defending league champion Missouri State was picked to win the league in a vote of league coaches, sports information directors and media after capturing its first Valley championship since 2012 in March. The Lady Bears were ranked for 33 weeks in one of the two major top-25 polls, finished 23rd in The Associated Press poll, and return four starters. Senior guard Brice Calip (12.6 ppg., 3.8 assists per game) and junior forward Jasmine Franklin (10.9 ppg., 8.7 rpg.) were named to the five-player preseason team.
Bradley's Lasha Petree, a 6-foot junior guard who was fourth in the Valley in scoring as a sophomore last season (16.5 ppg.), was named Valley Preseason Player of the Year. Teammate Gabi Haack, a 5-10 senior guard, joined Petree on the preseason team. The Braves received seven first-place votes out of 40 (Missouri State got the other 33) and were second in the preseason poll.
Northern Iowa was third, followed by Drake, Illinois State, SIU, Valparaiso, Loyola, Indiana State and Evansville. UNI returns all five starters, including leading scorer Karli Rucker, a 5-6 senior guard who rounded out the preseason team. Indiana State (3-15 in the league last season) and Evansville (0-18 in the Valley last season), the worst two teams in the league last season, both return all five starters.
Valley teams return 34 of 50 starters this season, the most since 37 came back in 2018-19. The league got two teams into the NCAA Tournament that year, Missouri State and Drake, and one team in the WNIT, UNI.
