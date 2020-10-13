Saluki women picked 6th in MVC preseason poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team was picked sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Salukis return nine players, including two starters, from last season's team that finished 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the MVC (seventh place). Senior guard Makenzie Silvey, a two-time all-conference honoree, returns after leading the team in scoring (14.8 points per game last season), minutes (31 per game) and 3-pointers (60 of 173). Senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (10 ppg., 7.6 rpg.) started all 29 games last season and led the team in blocks, with 21. She enters her final collegiate season 85 points short of 1,000.

With five seniors and two juniors, this year's squad will be one of the oldest in coach Cindy Stein's eight seasons. Junior forward Janell Douvier, one of five newcomers on this year's team, averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at Pratt (Kansas) Community College last season. Carterville High School all-state pick Jeniah Thompson is one of four freshmen.