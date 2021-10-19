Saluki women picked 8th in MVC preseason poll, MSU favored to win

CARBONDALE – Missouri State's women's basketball team was picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference title in the preseason poll released Tuesday.

The Lady Bears, who reached the Sweet 16 for the second straight year in 2021, will vie for a third straight regular-season title after securing their second consecutive Valley regular-season title and 14th MVC championship since 1990. Missouri State finished the season 16-0 in MVC play for the first time in school history in 2020-21. The Lady Bears were ranked 14th in the final USA Today coaches poll and 20th in the last Associated Press poll of the season.

Last season's MVC Player of the Year, guard Brice Calip, was voted as the preseason Player of the Year this season. She joined 2021 MVC Defensive Player of the Year Jasmine Franklin on the five-player MVC Preseason Team, along with Drake forward Grace Berg, Bradley guard Gabi Haack and Northern Iowa guard Karli Rucker.

Missouri State received 35 of 40 first-place votes and 362 total points, outdistancing Drake (316 points) and UNI (298). Drake got two first-place votes and Northern Iowa got three from a panel of league coaches, media and sports information directors. Illinois State (268 points) was fourth, followed by Bradley (209), Valparaiso (208), Loyola (193) and SIU (161). Indiana State and Evansville, who have new coaches, were ninth and 10th in the poll with 102 and 83 points, respectively.

Missouri State returns seven players and four starters from last season’s 23-3 squad that went 11-0 in true road games. The Lady Bears enter the 2021-22 season on a 19-game win streak in MVC play. MSU will have the opportunity to break the current program record of 24 (1/9/99-2/3/00) consecutive conference wins this season.

SIU returns 10 players, including all five starters, from last season’s team that went 9-16 overall and 5-13 in the MVC. SIU brings back 89% of its scoring and 88% of its rebounding from last season in what will be coach Cindy Stein’s final season. Returning first team All-MVC guard Makenzie Silvey comes into the 2021-22 season with her sights set on breaking SIU’s all-time scoring record. Silvey's 1,522 points currently rank fifth in school history, 258 shy of breaking Cartaesha Macklin's record of 1,779 points. Silvey averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game last season in 23 games.

SIU also returns forward Abby Brockmeyer (14.3 points, team-best 8.3 rebounds per game), forward Gabby Walker (10.4 ppg., 4 rpg.) and guards Payton McCallister (8 ppg., 2.7 rpg.) and Caitlin Link (5 ppg., 3.4 rpg.). Freshman forward Adrianna Katcher started 16 of 24 games last season and got the year back because of the NCAA's COVID-19 policy. Katcher averaged 3.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Salukis feature four sixth-year seniors this year, Silvey, Brockmeyer, forward Awa Keita and Walker.

Indiana State has four starters back from last season's 5-15 squad for new coach Chad Killinger. Killinger was most recently an assistant coach at Nicholls. Evansville has four starters back from last season's 6-18 squad for new coach Robyn Scherr-Wells, who was an assistant at FIU last season.

Preseason voters have correctly selected the conference’s regular-season champion 23 times in 38 seasons, but since the poll was expanded to include sports information directors and media in 1994-95, pollsters have accurately predicted 18 of the 27 champions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.