Saluki women record 24th-best GPA in Division I

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's basketball team recorded the 24th-best combined GPA among NCAA Division I schools, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Tuesday.

SIU's 3.625 combined GPA for the 2019-20 academic year was aided by its program-record 3.82 GPA during the 2020 spring semester. All 14 players recorded GPAs of 3.5 or better, while six student-athletes notched perfect 4.0 GPAs.

The Salukis are joined by the Drake Bulldogs (No. 14, 3.690 GPA) as the only Missouri Valley Conference programs to make the list.

"Our players have really risen to the challenge of being successful both on and off the court," seventh-year coach Cindy Stein said in a news release. "They are a special group with a high intellect. Our great academic staff and our assistant coaches all deserve credit for pushing and mentoring these young ladies, as well."

It marks the sixth time overall, and the third time in the last four seasons, that Southern has garnered a spot on the WBCA Academic Top-25 list. SIU's cumulative GPA is the highest since it's been honored.