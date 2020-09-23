Saluki women still after Missouri, Tennessee games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team is still pursuing its two biggest non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.

The Salukis scheduled two Southeastern Conference opponents, Tennessee and Missouri, but lost the games after the NCAA moved the starting date for the 2020-21 season to Nov. 25. SIU was supposed to go to Tennessee and host the Tigers in the program's first home game against an SEC opponent. Saluki coach Cindy Stein said she's still talking with the two former Missouri Valley Conference leaders about trying to find a day to play.

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper used to coach at Missouri State, and Missouri coach Robin Pingeton used to lead Illinois State.

"We're still trying to get those. We're still negotiating," Stein said. "We're trying to see who we scheduled after the 25th, if whether or not they're still going to come. We're just trying to work all that out, and then you're trying to find the space, because we only get 25 games."