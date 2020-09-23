Saluki women still after Missouri, Tennessee games

CARBONDALE — SIU's women's basketball team is still pursuing its two biggest non-conference opponents for the upcoming season.
The Salukis scheduled two Southeastern Conference opponents, Tennessee and Missouri, but lost the games after the NCAA moved the starting date for the 2020-21 season to Nov. 25. SIU was supposed to go to Tennessee and host the Tigers in the program's first home game against an SEC opponent. Saluki coach Cindy Stein said she's still talking with the two former Missouri Valley Conference leaders about trying to find a day to play.
Tennessee coach Kellie Harper used to coach at Missouri State, and Missouri coach Robin Pingeton used to lead Illinois State.
"We're still trying to get those. We're still negotiating," Stein said. "We're trying to see who we scheduled after the 25th, if whether or not they're still going to come. We're just trying to work all that out, and then you're trying to find the space, because we only get 25 games."
The Missouri Valley Conference's 18-game slate will take up the majority of those 25 games, but the Salukis need at least four non-conference games in order to be considered for the NCAA Tournament next season. The only games SIU has on its schedule, as of today, are a home game against Eastern Michigan and the Compass Challenge, a two-game event against either Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois or Northern Illinois that is scheduled in Charleston.
Tennessee went 21-10 last season, finishing tied for third in the SEC with a 10-6 mark. The Lady Vols recruited three four-star prospects and one graduate transfer, Western Michigan's leading scorer last season, Jordan Walker (16 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game). Missouri went 9-22 overall and finished 11th in the SEC with a 5-11 record.
The Salukis return two starters from last season's 16-13 squad, senior guard Makenzie Silvey (14.8 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 43 steals) and senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (10 ppg., 7.6 rpg., 43 steals), as well as five other players that competed in at least 25 games. Gone are starting guards Brittney Patrick and Kristen Nelson and all-league honorable mention forward Nicole Martin. Patrick, a longtime starting point guard, was an MVC All-Defensive Team selection, and Martin was the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder.
Stein likes her options with her eighth group this winter.
"There are days where I think we're a really good shooting team, and then there are days I don't," she joked. "I think we're pretty versatile. I think that's the best thing, I think we've got a lot of pieces that we can move around a lot. I'll use Abby as an example. We know that she can play low-post. We know that she can play high-post. Her 3-point shot has been looking better, so that's good. Makenzie Silvey, we've actually put her at the point guard some."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!