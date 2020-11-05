Saluki women to play at Memphis, Illinois and Compass Challenge in non-conference

CARBONDALE — When the NCAA Division I Council eliminated exhibition games and closed scrimmages this season, it actually helped SIU's women's basketball team secure one of its most important games.

The Salukis will open their 2020-21 season at home against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, and will finish their non-conference schedule at coach Cindy Stein's alma mater, the University of Illinois, Dec. 23. SIU was supposed to play the Fighting Illini in a closed scrimmage between Christmas Day and the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Indiana State on New Year's Day, 2021, but got to talking.

"The kids, we probably weren't going to let 'em go home for Christmas, because when they come back they'd have to quarantine for a week, and we wouldn't be able to practice," Stein said. "We were looking for a game in the middle of December, either an exhibition or a closed scrimmage after Christmas, so, we started talking to them about it. It ended up being 'Why don't you come up here for a game?'"

Illinois offered a guarantee, so the Salukis inked the deal for their last non-conference game in Champaign. Without it, SIU was looking at trying to fill a two-week break between its home matchup against UMKC on Dec. 17 and the league opener.