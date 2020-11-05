Saluki women to play at Memphis, Illinois and Compass Challenge in non-conference

CARBONDALE — When the NCAA Division I Council eliminated exhibition games and closed scrimmages this season, it actually helped SIU's women's basketball team secure one of its most important games.
The Salukis will open their 2020-21 season at home against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 25, and will finish their non-conference schedule at coach Cindy Stein's alma mater, the University of Illinois, Dec. 23. SIU was supposed to play the Fighting Illini in a closed scrimmage between Christmas Day and the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Indiana State on New Year's Day, 2021, but got to talking.
"The kids, we probably weren't going to let 'em go home for Christmas, because when they come back they'd have to quarantine for a week, and we wouldn't be able to practice," Stein said. "We were looking for a game in the middle of December, either an exhibition or a closed scrimmage after Christmas, so, we started talking to them about it. It ended up being 'Why don't you come up here for a game?'"
Illinois offered a guarantee, so the Salukis inked the deal for their last non-conference game in Champaign. Without it, SIU was looking at trying to fill a two-week break between its home matchup against UMKC on Dec. 17 and the league opener.
Illinois went 11-19 overall and 2-16 in the Big Ten Conference (13th place) last season. Two starters return for coach Nancy Fahey, a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame who led Washington (Missouri) University to an NCAA-record five Division III national championships. The Illini will be the biggest team SIU will play all season, with 6-foot-5 center Eva Rubin eligible after transferring from Arizona State. Illinois also features four forwards 6-3 or bigger.
SIU's biggest player is 6-2 sophomore Allea Potter, who played in only seven games last season. The Salukis (16-13 when the MVC Tournament was called off) return two starters, senior guard Makenzie Silvey (14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds per game last season, 43 steals) and senior forward Abby Brockmeyer (10 ppg., 7.6 rpg.). SIU returns five of its top-eight scorers from last season and three of their top-five rebounders.
After hosting Eastern Michigan, the Salukis play at Memphis on Nov. 29 before heading to Charleston for the two-day, four-team Compass Challenge. SIU will open against Western Illinois, a 15-15 squad last season, on Dec. 4 and play either host Eastern Illinois (19-12 last season) or Northern Illinois (11-19) Dec. 5. The Salukis return home Dec. 13 to take on Southeast Missouri State, a 25-7 squad that returns two starters, and UMKC. The Roos went 21-10 last season and won the Western Athletic Conference with a 13-3 record.
N'Garsanet to lead Ivory Coast national team
Christelle N'Garsanet, an assistant coach for the Salukis, became the first female African native to be selected as the head coach of a women's national team on that continent. N'Garsanet, who played for the Ivory Coast national team in 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2011, was selected as the head coach of the Ivory Coast women's team earlier this week.
The Ivory Coast national team is ranked eighth in the world in Africa, according to FIBA's latest rankings, and 57th overall. It did not qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. N'Garsanet helped lead Illinois Central College to the 2003 NJCAA Division II national championship, played at Missouri, and competed two years professionally. She was drafted by the WNBA's New York Liberty in 2006 and played one season there before going to Poland for a year.
"She'll have to take a leave of absence from us to go there, but, obviously that's a great honor for us and for her," Stein said. "She'll work for her federation, and pick the team remotely some, but unless she's over there she'll be able to do it from here."
Prochaska done for the season
Freshman guard Sydney Prochaska will miss the 2020-21 season with a shoulder injury, Stein said. SIU will apply for a medical redshirt at the end of the season.
Prochaska, a 5-11 guard from Lombard Montini High School, helped the Broncos finish in the top four in Class 4A at the IHSA state tournament the last two years. Montini went a combined 95-10 during her tenure, winning three straight conference titles. She is one of four true freshmen on this year's team and one of five newcomers.
