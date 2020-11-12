Saluki women's basketball team adds 2

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's basketball team added two players for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, the second day of the early signing period.
Zoe Belcher, a 5-foot-11 forward at Kenwood Academy, and Paige Clubb, a 5-9 guard at South Callaway High School in Missouri, signed national letters of intent with the Salukis. The program announced their signings Thursday on Twitter.
Belcher, ranked the 19th-best player in the state by Prep Girls Hoops Illinois, averaged 10.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.4 assists per game for a 27-7 squad, according to MaxPreps.com. Kenwood Academy advanced to its Class 3A sectional final, where it was defeated by eventual state champion Chicago Simeon.
Clubb, the Show-Me Conference MVP last season and an all-state pick the last two years, has helped South Callaway to a 72-11 record in three seasons. Clubb averaged 16.5 points, four assists and three steals per game last season, according to KRCG-TV 13.
SIU's women's basketball team finished 16-13 in the shortened 2019-20 season. The Salukis went 8-10 in Missouri Valley Conference but return five seniors, including two of their top-three scorers and top rebounder Abby Brockmeyer (7.6 boards a game). Senior guard Makenzie Silvey (14.8 points per game) and Brockmeyer (10 ppg.) were first and third on the team in scoring last season, respectively.
Women's golf adds Gindler
Morgan Gindler, a senior at Kirkwood (Missouri) High School, signed with the Saluki women's golf team Thursday, the program announced. Gindler joins Kylee Vaughan, a senior at Hamilton County High School, in SIU's 2021 class.
Gindler finished tied for 25th at the Missouri state tournament as a sophomore and tied for 10th earlier this year in the Class 4 tournament.
Valparaiso men add 3 players
Valparaiso added three men's basketball player for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, all incoming freshmen.
Darius DeAveiro (Kanata, Ottawa, Canada / Orangeville Prep), Trey Woodyard (London, Ohio / International Sports Academy) and Cam Palesse (Waukesha, Wis. / Waukesha West) signed national letters of intent.
"In our recruiting, we try to identify student-athletes who fit together and fit what we’re trying to build on and off the court," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said in a news release. "Anyone who watched us play last year knows we’re transitioning to an offensive style that we call controlled freedom. We need players who are less specialists who can dribble, pass and shoot. All of our signees have very high intellect on the court. We felt each of them fit our institution and had a strong desire to be here. This group is all about building a championship program at Valpo, and we’re excited about that."
