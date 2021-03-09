Saluki women's golf rallies to win Benbow Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SIU's women's golf team rallied from four strokes back entering the final round to win the Benbow Invitational with a score of 631 (+63).

The Salukis shot 308 (+24) in Tuesday's final round at Jacksonville Beach Golf Club, the best score in the six-team field, to jump ahead of Evansville and Butler and claim their first tournament title in nearly two years.

"I was very impressed with our performance despite the challenges of the wind," SIU coach Danielle Kaufman said. "Erica Kerr really stepped up and led the team. I'm proud of all our players; they demonstrated mental toughness throughout the tournament."

SIU had all seven players finish in the top 25 to clinch first place. Kerr, a fifth-year senior, posted 76 in the final round and finished in third place (+12). Senior Emilyee McGiles followed closely, finishing in fourth place with a score of 156 (+14). Senior Moyea Russell and sophomore Amelia Lawson finished tied for 12th place at 22-over. Freshman Janie Samattiyadeekul shot 165 (+23) to finish tied for 18th place.

Sophomore Ayanna Habeel, who was competing as an individual, picked up an eagle in the final round on No. 2 to finish tied for fifth (+15). Freshman Adriana Vinterova also competed as an individual and finished tied for 25th with a final score of 171 (+29).