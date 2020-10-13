Saluki women's golf team closes fall season with 8th-place finish

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's golf team finished in eighth place at the Lady Red Wolves Classic Tuesday to close out the fall schedule.

SIU shot rounds of 293, 306, and 296 for a 54-hole score of 895 (+31). South Alabama took first place at 2-over and tournament host Arkansas State finished runner-up at 16-over.

Saluki senior Moyea Russell was consistent throughout the tournament, shooting 219 (+3) to finish tied for 14th overall. Fifth-year Erica Kerr shot par in the final round and tied for 26th (+9). Senior Emilyee McGiles shot a score of 226 (+10) to finish tied for 34th. Sophomore Ayanna Habeel tied for 36th (+11) and Megan Breslin was 15-over to finish tied for 52nd. Freshman Janie Samattiyadeekul played as an individual and placed 51st (+14).

The Salukis return to play February 22, 2021, when they travel to Corpus Christi, Texas for the Islander Classic, hosted by Texas A&M - Corpus Christi.

Team Scores

1. South Alabama — (287-289-290) = 866 (+2)

2. Arkansas State — (288-300-292) = 880 (+16)

3. Troy — (288-299-294) = 881 (+17)

4. Central Arkansas — (288-300-296) = 884 (+20)