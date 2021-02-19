Saluki women's soccer hosts Western Kentucky

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer team hosts Western Kentucky in its first match of the 2021 spring season Saturday.

Kickoff at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex is scheduled for 2 p.m. No fans are allowed because of the amount of snow that had to be cleared off the field, toward the sidelines, in order to play. The region got as much as 8-12 inches of snow Monday and about two inches more on Wednesday. SIU was supposed to open at Saint Louis Wednesday, but the match was canceled. Live stats for Saturday's match are scheduled to air on SIUSalukis.com.

Western Kentucky (0-1) is led by 20th-year coach Jason Neidell. The Hilltoppers fell 4-1 at North Alabama. WKU beat SIU 3-0 in the Salukis' 2019 inaugural season behind two goals from junior Deven Jackson. Saturday's match is the only non-conference match on SIU's schedule after the cancelation at Saint Louis.