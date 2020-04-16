Saluki women's soccer team adds 6 players

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer program announced the signing of six players on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period and the second recruiting class for coach Grant Williams.
Playing almost all freshmen, the Salukis went 5-10-2 in their inaugural season. They will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time this fall.
"Obviously, this is an exciting day and one that we've anticipated for quite a while," Williams said in a news release. "We couldn't be happier to welcome the five new incoming freshmen and one transfer to round out our 2020 recruiting class. The message from the get-go was that we wanted players who wanted to come here to make their mark and to help move our program forward. We had kind of set a benchmark last year for the pieces that we needed to add to help move the bar. I think we've been able to do that very successfully with the young ladies that will be joining our class."
Out of the six recruits that SIU signed, only one came from the state of Illinois. After signing Alyssa Fallon out of Las Vegas in last year's class, Williams was able to secure another commitment from a player out of Sin City in this year's class. Additionally, SIU was able to add a player via transfer out of Louisiana Tech University for the second year in a row.
"I think adding players like that into our program is kind of two-fold," said Williams. "Part of that is what Southern Illinois offers as an academic institution and the kind of experience the kids are going to get both as a student and an athlete. The second part of that is that they recognize what we're trying to do as a soccer program. We now have the experience of our players to build on and people can kind of see what we look like, what the track record looks like and the trajectory looks like. That's a very appealing message, whether a kid is five minutes down the road or all the way across the country. We are setting ourselves up to be in a great spot to achieve our goals."
Here is a quick look at SIU's 2020 class:
Lillie Schaldemose, 5-9, Fr., Murphysboro, Murphysboro High School: Was part of inaugural Murphysboro team in 2017 that went 13-5-2... earned All-South honors all three years she played... scored 104 career goals, including 51 her junior year... also played volleyball, and was a three-time all-conference honoree... member of National Honor Society, Key Club, Beta Club and History Club.
Williams says: "We always want the best players in our area to consider us first. Lillie has a fantastic track record of scoring goals at Murphysboro. She brings a level of athleticism and work rate that helped us address a couple key components we were looking for in this class. It will be a level of jump up in competition from what she's used to, but we believe she's up to the task given what we've seen of her. We look forward to seeing how she develops going forward."
Riley Maulick, 5-5, Fr., Appleton, Wisconsin, Appleton North High School: Three-year starter for the varsity soccer team at Appleton North High School... helped her team win a regional championship in 2019... all-conference honorable mention for 2018 and 2019... placed first in the state in the State League 18U Premier... also played hockey and was a four-year varsity starter... helped Appleton North win two state championships... spent time volunteering with the soccer team by serving breakfast at a homeless shelter and helping coach at a surrounding youth soccer clinic.
Williams says: "Riley is going to bring some depth to our back line. She's versatile and that's another key component that we were looking for in adding to our 2020 class. She's good on the ball and has good speed in addition to reading the game well. She also has some toughness, as she's a two-time Wisconsin high school state hockey champion. You don't play hockey just for the fun of it. She is a competitor and tough and we look forward to seeing her on our team."
Mia Edwards, 5-9, Fr., Las Vegas, Doral Academy Red Rock High School: Played varsity soccer for Liberty High school for her first three years of high school... selected to play for Nevada's first and only United States soccer development academy club team: Albion SC Las Vegas 01/02 Girls DA... served as president and vice president for the student council... member of the National Honor Society in addition to yearbook, dance and graduation committee... was once an Olympic figure skating hopeful before playing soccer for the first time in eighth grade.
Williams says: "Mia is a physical presence. She's got great size, strength and enough speed to stretch a team. She's primarily been an attacking player. She also got some experience last year as an outside back. She's going to bring some competitiveness and athleticism and I'm excited to see where she's able to make her mark."
McKensey Bunch, 5-10, Fr., Lexington, Kentucky, Tates Creek High School: Four-year starter for Tates Creek varsity soccer, where she earned all-city, all-district, all-reslient, all-state and all-region honors... helped Tates Creek become district champions in sophomore and senior years... born on Sept. 11, 2001... has visited 15 countries.
"McKensey's been a known commodity just with my recruiting ties in Kentucky. She's a central player, whether she's playing as a target forward or a forward in a two-front. She can also help us in the midfield, so again she's got versatility on where she can play. She's got some good physical attributes and competitiveness which is what we're looking to add."
Ashlyn Henrie, 5-6, Fr., Overland Park, Kansas, Shawnee Mission West High School: Four-year letterwinner... helped the Lady Vikings become regional and league champions... played club soccer with the KC Legends in the Midwest Regional League... also played basketball, where she was a four-year varsity letterwinner and finished third in school history in steals... was a four-year scholar-athlete winner and principal honor roll member.
Williams says: "Ashlyn is a left-footed player, so any time you can get somebody who's naturally comfortable on their left side they're going to be an asset. She's primarily played as an outside back, but she's comfortable enough on the ball that she can be used in a lot of different areas. Given the fact that she's good with her left foot is going to give her some strengths in some areas that we don't necessarily have. She's ambitious, and in some regard, saw what we were doing and sought us out. She's continued to push herself on the competitive side so we're excited to add her to the program."
Quinn Parks, 5-7, Soph., Plano, Texas, Plano Senior High School, Louisiana Tech: Saw action in all 20 matches, making 12 starts, last year at Louisiana Tech. The midfielder played 1,256 minutes, the second-most of any freshman on the team... netted first goal against McNeese Sept. 6. Also assisted on game-winning goal in home finale vs. Marshall Oct. 27... former club teammate of current Saluki Maya Warrior... played for two-time regional champion Solar ECNL in club ball.
Williams says: "There's the tie to Louisiana Tech with Andrea Rodriguez. Andrea was able to give Quinn an idea of what her experience was like here versus there. Another factor was that she was a club teammate of Maya, so there was some familiarity there in what she was comfortable with and what we're trying to do as a program in addition to my coaching style. If you look at Quinn's experience this past season as a freshman, she basically came in and started in the midfield for Louisiana Tech all year. The Conference USA is a very strong conference, so I recognize what we're getting on the soccer side. She's an excellent student. For somebody who's competing for time right away and fills a need that we had in this 2020 class, I'm excited that it worked out for both of us. I'm really excited to see her on the field this fall."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!