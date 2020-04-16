Saluki women's soccer team adds 6 players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's soccer program announced the signing of six players on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period and the second recruiting class for coach Grant Williams.

Playing almost all freshmen, the Salukis went 5-10-2 in their inaugural season. They will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time this fall.

"Obviously, this is an exciting day and one that we've anticipated for quite a while," Williams said in a news release. "We couldn't be happier to welcome the five new incoming freshmen and one transfer to round out our 2020 recruiting class. The message from the get-go was that we wanted players who wanted to come here to make their mark and to help move our program forward. We had kind of set a benchmark last year for the pieces that we needed to add to help move the bar. I think we've been able to do that very successfully with the young ladies that will be joining our class."

Out of the six recruits that SIU signed, only one came from the state of Illinois. After signing Alyssa Fallon out of Las Vegas in last year's class, Williams was able to secure another commitment from a player out of Sin City in this year's class. Additionally, SIU was able to add a player via transfer out of Louisiana Tech University for the second year in a row.