Salukimania Podcast: Former sports editor Les Winkeler talks HOF class

Former sports editor Les Winkeler started at The Southern Illinoisan more than 30 years ago as an outdoors writer.

In fact, for the first 15 years, he didn't do much at the paper but going hunting and fishing, and sharing his adventures with our readers. He's been the outdoors writer as long as most of us can remember here, and continues to put together that page for our readers every Thursday night. Winkeler has covered SIU athletics, off and on, for more than two decades, and is a unique voice to talk about this year's Saluki Hall of Fame class.

Winkeler joins SIU beat writer Todd Hefferman in the second episode of the Salukimania podcast. To listen to the podcast, click on the link below.

Winkeler was inducted into the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame in 2016 and won the Lee President's Award for Service for his coverage of the February 2012 Leap Day Tornado, which he lived through first-hand. He and his wife were in their living room when the tornado came through Harrisburg. The EF4 killed eight people. Winkeler wrote a story for the paper and was interviewed by Piers Morgan on CNN.