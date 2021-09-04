 Skip to main content
Salukimania Podcast: Former sports editor Les Winkeler talks HOF class
Salukimania Podcast: Former sports editor Les Winkeler talks HOF class

Winkeler 2.JPG

Les Winkeler obtained his journalism degree at SIU and proceeded to work and write for several small weekly papers before joining The Southern in 1989.

Former sports editor Les Winkeler started at The Southern Illinoisan more than 30 years ago as an outdoors writer. 

In fact, for the first 15 years, he didn't do much at the paper but going hunting and fishing, and sharing his adventures with our readers. He's been the outdoors writer as long as most of us can remember here, and continues to put together that page for our readers every Thursday night. Winkeler has covered SIU athletics, off and on, for more than two decades, and is a unique voice to talk about this year's Saluki Hall of Fame class.

Winkeler joins SIU beat writer Todd Hefferman in the second episode of the Salukimania podcast. To listen to the podcast, click on the link below. 

Salukimania Podcast: Former editor Les Winkeler talks HOF class

Join host Todd Hefferman and former sports editor Les Winkeler as they recap the SIU 2021 Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted in October. The class includes two of the best tight ends in school history, Damon Jones and MyCole Pruitt, the MVP of the 2006 MVC men's basketball tournament (Randal Falker), volleyball great Meg Viggars, former assistant track and field coach John Smith, two-time Olympian DeAnna Price and the all-time leading scorer in women's basketball history, former guard Cartaesha Macklin.

Winkeler was inducted into the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame in 2016 and won the Lee President's Award for Service for his coverage of the February 2012 Leap Day Tornado, which he lived through first-hand. He and his wife were in their living room when the tornado came through Harrisburg. The EF4 killed eight people. Winkeler wrote a story for the paper and was interviewed by Piers Morgan on CNN. 

Les Winkeler, The Southern Illinoisan’s sports editor, is pictured covering the Saluki basketball game on Wednesday. He is retiring after 30 y…

