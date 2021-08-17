Salukimania Podcast: SIU FB/TE coach Pat Poore

Pat Poore is in his 35th year coaching college football, and his 12th at SIU. One of the architects of the Salukis' resurgence in the early 2000s under head coach Jerry Kill, he has coached every position in the sport except the offensive line.

In the first Salukimania Podcast, Poore talks with SIU Athletics beat writer Todd Hefferman about being back in front of his players after the COVID-19-centric 2020-21 season, how integral the fullbacks and tight ends are to the offense, and his various coaching stops along his journey. To listen to the podcast, simply click on the link below.

Poore served on Kill’s staffs at SIU, Northern Illinois and Minnesota from 2001-2015. He coached at Minnesota from 2011-16, coaching wide receivers (2011-13) and running backs (2014-16). He was named the Big Ten Special Teams Coach of the Year after the 2016 season and helped Golden Gophers running back David Cobb break the program's single-season rushing record. Cobb was a fifth-round NFL draft pick in 2015 by the Tennessee Titans.

From 2001-07, Poore coached the quarterbacks at SIU, leading both Hall of Famer Joel Sambursky and current head coach Nick Hill. The Salukis went from one win in 2001 to five straight FCS playoff appearances between 2003-07. The 2007 squad, with Hill as the starting quarterback, reached the national semifinals.

