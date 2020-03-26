Salukis' 6-year NCAA Tournament run started with Sweet comeback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It was one of those games where we got down 19 points, I believe, in the first half, and coach Weber called timeout, and the only thing he cared about was 'Let's not get embarrassed,'" Williams said. "'We gotta fight. Don't be happy with just one win in the tournament. Don't embarrass ourselves and keep fighting.'"

Williams, SIU's second all-time leading scorer, put up 11 points against the Bulldogs. Dearman, who entered the SIU Hall of Fame with Weber in 2018, scored a game-high 25 points to drive the comeback. Roberts scored nine points, and Hall of Fame guard Darren Brooks had 16 as a freshman.

SIU returned home to a big ovation at the Williamson County Airport and was the talk of the nation. For a couple of days, the Salukis were mid-major rock stars.

"It was like, it was an experience that is hard to describe in words," said Dearman, SIU's ninth all-time rebounder and 13th all-time scorer. "I wish I could go back and experience it again. It was total bliss. Everywhere we went people recognized us. In the grocery store and everywhere people wanted my autograph. I was a young kid in college and I had never seen anything like that before. I felt like I was in the NBA."