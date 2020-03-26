Salukis' 6-year NCAA Tournament run started with Sweet comeback

CARBONDALE — Former SIU men's basketball coach Bruce Weber struggled to figure out the best way to motivate his fourth team in 2001, a veteran club with juniors Kent Williams and Jermaine Dearman and a Virginia Tech transfer named Rolan Roberts.
The Salukis won 20 games in his second year as head coach, reaching the NIT, but finished a disappointing 16-14 in 2000-01. So Weber threw out a big goal: the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
"I thought I was crazy to be honest," Weber told The Southern Illinoisan back in 2002. "But I wanted to put something in their minds that would drive them and they bought in. Some teams buy in and some teams don't. These guys bought into what we preached. I couldn't be prouder of the kids."
Roberts was the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year in his only season on the court for SIU. The Salukis lost to Creighton in the championship game of the MVC Tournament but earned an at-large bid to the Big Dance, their first NCAA bid since winning the league tournament three years in a row in the mid-1990s (1993-95). SIU got an 11 seed, one better than the Bluejays' 12, and, like Creighton, were sent to Chicago, although in a different regional.
The Salukis beat Bobby Knight and Texas Tech in the opening round, 76-68, and rallied from 19 points down in the first half to knock off third-seeded Georgia, 77-75, to reach the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs hit six of their first seven 3-pointers and bolted to a 30-11 lead at the United Center, but SIU held them without a field goal the final eight-plus minutes of the half and closed the gap to three at the break.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was one of those games where we got down 19 points, I believe, in the first half, and coach Weber called timeout, and the only thing he cared about was 'Let's not get embarrassed,'" Williams said. "'We gotta fight. Don't be happy with just one win in the tournament. Don't embarrass ourselves and keep fighting.'"
Williams, SIU's second all-time leading scorer, put up 11 points against the Bulldogs. Dearman, who entered the SIU Hall of Fame with Weber in 2018, scored a game-high 25 points to drive the comeback. Roberts scored nine points, and Hall of Fame guard Darren Brooks had 16 as a freshman.
SIU returned home to a big ovation at the Williamson County Airport and was the talk of the nation. For a couple of days, the Salukis were mid-major rock stars.
"It was like, it was an experience that is hard to describe in words," said Dearman, SIU's ninth all-time rebounder and 13th all-time scorer. "I wish I could go back and experience it again. It was total bliss. Everywhere we went people recognized us. In the grocery store and everywhere people wanted my autograph. I was a young kid in college and I had never seen anything like that before. I felt like I was in the NBA."
SIU lost to second-seeded Connecticut, 71-59, in Syracuse, New York, to end its 28-8 season. The 2002 squad set the record for single-season victories, which was later beaten by the 2007 Sweet 16 squad, and finished 22nd in the final ESPN coaches poll. It was the Salukis' last national ranking since the 1977 squad, led by Mike Glenn, that was the first squad in school history to reach the Sweet 16.
It was the first of six straight NCAA Tournament appearances by the Salukis, something only two other MVC programs have accomplished. Cincinnati made the Big Dance in six straight years, between 1958-63, reaching the Final Four five straight times and winning two national titles (1960 and 1961) with Oscar Robertson. Wichita State made the NCAA Tournament for seven straight years from 2012-2018, the last one out of the American Conference after the Shockers left the Valley.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!