Salukis' 2020 not without high points, but challenges remain

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn went from starting for SIU's football team to starting for the Carolina Panthers. The men's basketball team went 16-16 in coach Bryan Mullins' first season and began 7-0 this season. The baseball and softball teams ended their 2020 seasons on five and nine-game winning streaks, respectively. The men's swimming team scored more points at the Mid-American Conference championship since joining the league 12 years ago, and the women's team set six school records at the conference championship.

SIU lost several graduate assistants and more than a million dollars in lost revenue in 2020, but the year wasn't without some high points. Chinn, who led the Panthers in tackles after moving down to linebacker, is in the conversation for NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of five former Salukis on active NFL rosters this year, the most in decades, and something SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan didn't look past when looking back on 2020.

"Obviously, we're very proud of Jeremy Chinn and very hopeful that 2021 will bring even more deserved recognition for him, based on how he's been so productive in the NFL as a rookie," she said. "Baseball and softball, when they had their seasons shut down, they were both on winning streaks. With baseball, they had a signature victory over USC. Softball had won, I think, 15 of its last 16 games when we had to shut them down. Track and field was going very well. The men and the women had just earned second place at the indoor championships. We were sending an individual to the NCAA championships before they were shut down. Swimming and diving set a number of records before they had to shut down."