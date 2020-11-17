Salukis announce 3 signees for 2021 class

"Zoe is a long and lanky athlete that just gets better and better," Stein said. "She has the ability to create her own shot and cause havoc defensively. We will look for her versatility to have an immediate impact on our program. She comes from one of the best high school programs in our state and one of the elite AAU programs in the country. Super excited to get her here!"

Tyranny Brown/5-8/Guard/Indianapolis/Heritage Christian High School

A senior at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis, Brown has helped the Broncos win three-straight city championships, which included a 20-point effort in last season's 62-56 win over Cathedral in the city tournament title game. A do-it-all guard, Brown made it all the way to the Class 4A semi-state championship round a year ago and is a two-time all-state and all-conference honoree.

Brown was recently ranked as the No. 43 player in Indiana in the 2021 class by Prep Girls Hoops Indiana. She plays travel ball for Midwest Elite.