Salukis announce 3 signees for 2021 class

CARBONDALE — SIU women's basketball coach Cindy Stein announced the signing of three highly-decorated student-athletes for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.
Forward Zoe Belcher (Chicago), guard Tyranny Brown (Indianapolis) and guard Paige Clubb (Fulton, Mo.) all signed national letters of intent for the Salukis.
"These three young ladies will be great role models for SIU women's basketball both on and off the floor," Stein said. "I love their different and unique personalities and their drive to be better people, players and teammates. I am very excited about this class and the future of SIU women's basketball."
Zoe Belcher/5-11/Forward/Kenwood Academy/Chicago
Belcher is a senior at Kenwood Academy, where she helped the Broncos to their fourth-straight regional title in 2020. The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game during the 2019-20 season and reached double figures in 19 of Kenwood's 32 games. She had five double-doubles.
Ranked as the 19th-best player in the state in the 2021 class by Prep Girls Hoops Illinois, Belcher averaged 9.4 points, five boards and nearly two steals as a sophomore on a Broncos squad that went 20-12. The Chicago native plays travel ball for Chicago Hoops Express, the same club as freshman Sydney Prochaska.
"Zoe is a long and lanky athlete that just gets better and better," Stein said. "She has the ability to create her own shot and cause havoc defensively. We will look for her versatility to have an immediate impact on our program. She comes from one of the best high school programs in our state and one of the elite AAU programs in the country. Super excited to get her here!"
Tyranny Brown/5-8/Guard/Indianapolis/Heritage Christian High School
A senior at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis, Brown has helped the Broncos win three-straight city championships, which included a 20-point effort in last season's 62-56 win over Cathedral in the city tournament title game. A do-it-all guard, Brown made it all the way to the Class 4A semi-state championship round a year ago and is a two-time all-state and all-conference honoree.
Brown was recently ranked as the No. 43 player in Indiana in the 2021 class by Prep Girls Hoops Indiana. She plays travel ball for Midwest Elite.
"We have gotten to know Tyranny throughout the last few years from coming to our summer camps," Stein said. "She was always the person headed home with all the awards and trophies! She plays with passion and is the true definition of a high-energy player. She can play any of the guard positions with ease and plays physical enough to be able to mix it up down low if needed. She will be another great addition to our program both on and off the court."
Paige Clubb/5-11/Guard/Fulton, Mo./South Callaway H.S.
A terrific 3-point shooter, Paige Clubb averaged 16.5 points, four assists and four steals as a junior to lead South Callaway High School in Mokane, Missouri, to a 21-3 record. Clubb helped the Lady Bulldogs advance to the Elite Eight of the Class 3A state tournament as a sophomore. South Callaway has amassed a 71-11 overall record in Clubb's three seasons, which included a school-best 26-1 overall record during her freshman campaign.
A two-time all-state honoree, Clubb scored her 1,000th career point as a junior and also competes for South Callaway's track and field team, where she is a two-time all-state recipient.
"Paige is a versatile athlete that can play any position from 1 through 4," Stein said. "She has a really high basketball IQ and a nose for the ball. She is a tireless worker that will use her length on defense, her vision to share the ball and her aggressiveness to find a way to score or rebound."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!