Salukis announce Division II transfers D'Avanzo, Verplancken

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins announced the addition of a pair of Division II transfers on Tuesday — forward Anthony D'Avanzo (Lewis University) and guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (Glenville State College).

D'Avanzo is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound grad transfer and immediately eligible with one season to play. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Flyers, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.9% from the 3-point line.

"Anthony will bring a ton of versatility and experience to our roster," Mullins said. "He has played for a great program and will be able to make a big contribution immediately for us."

In four seasons at Lewis, D'Avanzo played 99 games and scored 927 points. His game blossomed last year when he added a 3-point dimension — converting 55-of-138 shots from long range. In the three previous seasons, he attempted only three 3-pointers. D'Avanzo also ranked second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in rebounding last year.

"His ability to stretch the floor and rebound will help us tremendously," Mullins added. "His work ethic has allowed him to improve every single year over his college career and I think he will make another big jump in his final year here at SIU."