Salukis announce Division II transfers D'Avanzo, Verplancken

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins announced the addition of a pair of Division II transfers on Tuesday — forward Anthony D'Avanzo (Lewis University) and guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (Glenville State College).
D'Avanzo is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound grad transfer and immediately eligible with one season to play. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Flyers, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.9% from the 3-point line.
"Anthony will bring a ton of versatility and experience to our roster," Mullins said. "He has played for a great program and will be able to make a big contribution immediately for us."
In four seasons at Lewis, D'Avanzo played 99 games and scored 927 points. His game blossomed last year when he added a 3-point dimension — converting 55-of-138 shots from long range. In the three previous seasons, he attempted only three 3-pointers. D'Avanzo also ranked second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in rebounding last year.
"His ability to stretch the floor and rebound will help us tremendously," Mullins added. "His work ethic has allowed him to improve every single year over his college career and I think he will make another big jump in his final year here at SIU."
A 6-4, 205-pound wing, Verplancken averaged 16.4 points, five rebounds and a team-high 3.1 assists last season at Glenville State. According to current NCAA transfer rules, he must sit out one season and has three years of eligibility remaining.
"Steven is a self-made player who can really impact the game in different ways," Mullins said. "He has the ability to score efficiently at all three levels. He plays with great pace and is constantly trying to make everyone around him better."
Verplancken, who was born in the Dominican Republic and played youth basketball in Belgium before moving to the U.S., started every game in 2019-20 and converted 50.1% from the field and 44.5% from 3-point. In the last 11 games of the season, he averaged 20.5 points, including seven games with 20+ points and a career-high 30 points at Concord on Feb. 29. His all-around game featured an 11-assist outing at Fairmont State and an 11-rebound performance at Frostburg State.
"He has a big chip on his shoulder and will bring a competitive mindset every day to our program," Mullins said. "He will have a great career wearing the maroon and white."
D'Avanzo and Verplancken join a recruiting class that also includes junior college transfer J.D. Muila and incoming freshmen Dalton Banks and Eric Butler.
